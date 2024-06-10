Bureaucrat Shares Video Of Rescued Leopard Being Released Into The Wild

The wild cat was kept in a cage on the back of a small pickup truck.

Videos of wild animals being released back into their natural habitats are always a treat to watch. Indian Administrative Officer Supriya Sahu, who regularly shares interesting facts and clips about wildlife, shared two videos on Saturday showing a rescued leopard being released into a forest. Notably, the leopard had strayed into human habitation in Gudalur in the Nilgiris.

The clips shared by Ms Sahu show officials releasing the leopard into the forest after its rescue. The wild cat was kept in a cage on the back of a small pickup truck. As soon as the officials opened the cage and set it free, the wild cat climbed out of the truck and made a run for the forest.

''Tamil Nadu foresters safely rescue and release a leopard which had strayed into human habitation in Gudalur in Nilgiris. Wildlife relocation requires meticulous planning and careful execution. Happy to see that DFO Gudalur and his team meticulously planned and executed this complex task and safeguarded human lives and that of the leopard,'' Ms Sahu wrote while sharing the two videos and thanked the team for the successful rescue mission.

Watch the videos here:

Tamil Nadu foresters safely rescue and release a leopard which had strayed into a human habitation in Gudalur in Nilgiris.Wildlife relocation requires meticulous planning and careful execution. Happy to see that DFO Gudalur and his team meticulously planned and executed this… pic.twitter.com/mrDdzK81ys — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) June 8, 2024

The video has delighted social media users who thanked the forest department for their noble act. One user wrote, ''Beautiful photography to be appreciated, the Tamilnadu forests and wildlife are maintained and conserved commendably well with compassion and the head of the department and staff deserve accolades; they understand the impact on the environment.''

Another commented, ''Laudable leopard rescue and release job by greater Tamilnadu, forest team. Thank you, madam.''

A third said, ''It's wonderful to see the leopard, return to its habitat, fit and fine. Kudos to you team Gudalur. You did an awesome job.'' A fourth added, ''Bless all those who helped in saving one more soul n returning it to its home.''

Supriya Sahu is the Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forests, Government of Tamil Nadu.