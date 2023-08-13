Forest Officer Shares Pic Of One Of World's Largest Squirrel Species Found In India

The picture has been taken in West Bengal's Buxa

India has a very rich and diverse flora and fauna and is one of the world's richest countries in terms of its vast array of biological diversity. Recently, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan, who regularly shares interesting facts about wildlife, took to X to share a picture of one of the world's largest squirrel species found in India.

He informed that the picture was taken in West Bengal's Buxa, and asked users to identify it.

''One of the world's largest squirrel species found in #India. Can you identify? Buxa,'' he captioned the picture. In the pic, the giant squirrel can be seen perched atop a tree.

One of the world's largest squirrel species found in #India. Can you identify. Buxa. pic.twitter.com/HZnE2NKLJd — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) August 13, 2023

The post has generated considerable attention and curiosity, and many took to the comment section to make their guesses. Several people commented it is Malabar giant squirrel while some said it was Malayan giant squirrel. Many others shared pictures of other giant squirrels they spotted.

One user said, ''It's really beautiful, I had the opportunity to see a few during my trip to Tirupati a few years ago. I also spotted one in Mumbai about 10-15 yrs ago in Versova Andheri West. I believe this is unique to the western ghats region of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa & Konkan.''

A second commented, ''I saw a giant squirrel like this in Odisha! It loves to hop on teak trees! No picture since way too swift for me!''

A third added, ''It's the Malabar giant squirrel and I've seen them in Hoollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary (Mariani Assam).''

A fourth said, ''In western ghats, I saw one jumping through the trees making the branches rattle like I have never heard before. When I looked up to see what it was, there was this huge squirrel-shaped animal. My grandma was with me at the time and she told me it was malai Annan. Beautiful.''

