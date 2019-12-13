Baby Yoda To Disappointed Pakistani Fan: A Look At The Best Memes Of 2019

Here are all the memes that made 2019 a happier year.

In an age where we use memes for everything - from ranting and venting to keeping in touch with friends to talking about our feelings - could there be a better way to end the year than with a look at all the memes that made us laugh in 2019? As the year draws to a close, take a look at all the memes that took the Internet by storm in 2019. This hilarious list includes all your favourites - from Baby Yoda to angry Pakistani fan during the World Cup - and then some.

Here are all the memes that made 2019 a little bit happier:

Baby Yoda

He may have arrived late to the party, but Baby Yoda sure made a huge splash. Adorable, green-skinned Baby Yoda sipping soup captured the Internet's imagination and launched a thousand memes.

Disappointed Pakistani fan

During the Cricket World Cup, ICC tweeted a GIF of a man, later identified as Muhammad Sarim Akhtar, that quickly became a viral meme. Mr Akhtar, a fan of the Pakistan cricket team, was filmed looking disappointed at the team's performance, and his expression quickly inspired hilarious memes.

Woman yelling at cat

A picture of a woman yelling, juxtaposed with a picture of a confused-looking cat at a dining table, became one of 2019's most-loved memes.

Woman trying kombucha

This super viral meme originated on TikTok, when Brittany Tomlinson tried kombucha for the first time. Her meme-worthy expressions gave rise to one of 2019's best memes.

#JCBKiKhudayi meme

One of the most bizarre memes of 2019 in India was 'JCB ki khudayi'. The trending hashtag in May had people sharing pictures of excavators and memes based on it. You have to see them to believe them:

Gonna tell my kids...

One of the funniest meme formats of this year was "Gonna tell my kids...", where people imagined all the lies they would feed their children some day.

Nancy Pelosi clapping

In February, a video of top Democrat  Nancy Pelosi applauding US President Donald Trump became an Internet sensation and was turned into a funny meme.

Which meme of 2019 did you enjoy the most? Let us know using the comments section.

