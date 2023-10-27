England's Performance In World Cup 2023: Social Media Trolls Team With Brutal '2019 Memes'

England have 2 points from five matches (NRR -1.634).

England's grip on their status as the 50-over World Cup champions faced a significant threat as they encountered their fourth defeat in the tournament yesterday. This defeat came at the hands of Sri Lanka, who managed to dismiss England for a mere 156 runs and then comfortably chased down the target with eight wickets to spare.

With a mere two points acquired from five matches, England clings to a slim theoretical hope of reaching the semifinals. Their next challenge is against India on Sunday, a team that has remained undefeated in the tournament thus far, winning all their matches.

Despite featuring star players like Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Jos Buttler, and Jonny Bairstow, all renowned match-winners in the cricketing world, the England team has consistently been losing matches.

As for England's World Cup defense, which started with a loss exactly three weeks ago, it is in tatters, and nearly all the social media platforms are full of '2019 memes' mocking the English team's disatrous performance in the ongoing tournament.

We are bringing you some interesting ones here:

Pic 1: England, World Cup 2019

Pic 2: England, World Cup 2023 pic.twitter.com/AXcG1StroA — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) October 26, 2023

Pic 1: England, World Cup 2019

Pic 2: England, World Cup 2023 pic.twitter.com/qHH9DDuE5t — Manish Mudgil (@immudgil) October 26, 2023

England just needs to improve in batting bowling fielding and captaincy.



- Shane Watson pic.twitter.com/AbYwjzhh4D — Gagan🇮🇳 (@1no_aalsi_) October 26, 2023

Pic 1: England in 2019 WC

Pic 2: England in 2023 WC pic.twitter.com/zPxxIJ9QZK — Bakri Player (@91_of_79) October 26, 2023

Meanwhile, in the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match, India, led by Rohit Sharma, will face England at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium on Sunday, October 29. The 'Men in Blue' are brimming with confidence, maintaining an unbeaten record in the tournament and currently leading the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with 10 points and a net run rate of +1.353.