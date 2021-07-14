Zomato IPO Kicks Off A Meme-Fest On Twitter

Zomato's IPO set Twitter abuzz with memes today.

Online food delivery service provider Zomato's Initial Public Offering (IPO) worth Rs 9,375 crore opened for subscription today. The restaurant aggregator and review platform's public issue remains for three days, till July 16. The Zomato shares are likely to be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) on July 27. However, one of the most talked-about IPOs is also creating instant viral moments on social media. This morning, there was palpable excitement about the Zomato IPO on Twitter. While some posted hilarious memes, others cracked jokes at Zerodha, the platform handling IPO.

Deepinder Goyal, the founder of Zomato, tweeted that he had “ordered a triple breakfast” and was “stress eating”.

Just ordered a triple breakfast @zomato. Stress eating ???????? — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) July 14, 2021

Responding to Mr Goyal's tweet, Zomato food delivery head Rahul Ganjoo shared a meme, seconding his feeling.

Soon, the official Twitter handle of Zomato, too, dropped a witty one-liner, where expressed nervous excitement.

The post on the Zomato handle read, “Mereko to aisa dhak dhak horela hai”. This line had become popular from the Hera Pheri movie franchise.

mereko to aisa dhak dhak horela hai — zomato (@zomato) July 14, 2021

A little later, the Zomato handle tweeted another witty one-liner, which read, “who all are applying ghee to their paranthas this morning”. The handle had highlighted “who all are applying” by using a large font, while the remaining sentence had a much smaller font.

who all are applying ᵍʰᵉᵉ ᵗᵒ ᵗʰᵉⁱʳ ᵖᵃʳᵃⁿᵗʰᵃˢ ᵗʰⁱˢ ᵐᵒʳⁿⁱⁿᵍ — zomato (@zomato) July 14, 2021

Not willing to be left behind, the official Twitter handle of Kotak Securities, too, joined in. “Chill karo, humare saath subah ki chaIPO”, read the tweet on its official handle. One can apply for the Zomato IPO on the Kotak Securities' platform.

Chill karo, humare saath subah ki ChaIPO — Kotak Securities Ltd (@kotaksecurities) July 14, 2021

Joining in the banter, this user, for example, posted this meme and wrote: “Hey @zerodhaonline. I heard your servers are having a hard time handing Zomato IPO.”

Hey @zerodhaonline. I heard your servers are having a hard time handing #ZomatoIPO :-) pic.twitter.com/Tekjt25AaP — Uddalak Das (@ninja_writer21) July 14, 2021

Commenting on the music that accompanies the Zomato advertisement on YouTube, another user wrote: "I will only apply #zomatoipo if they stop "dum dum payal payal" ad song on YouTube. Please @zomato."

I will only apply #zomatoipo if they stop "dum dum payal payal" ad song on YouTube.



Please @zomato ???? pic.twitter.com/5tlXWNJFCo — Krunal (@iamKruzZ) July 8, 2021

Another user made a reference to the movie Phir Hera Pheri, with this funny GIF.

This bureaucrat went on to say that it was easier to clear UPSC than getting an IPO allotment.

It is easier to clear UPSC than to get an IPO allotment.#ZomatoIPO — Somesh Upadhyay (@Somesh_IAS) July 14, 2021

Here are a few more reactions to the Zomato IPO:

#zomatoipo

Companies everytime you apply for ipo allotment but didn't allot you pic.twitter.com/KQJc10lFLw — RAHUL (@_jain_sahab__) July 8, 2021

Meanwhile my bank balance to me #ZomatoIPOpic.twitter.com/TbU73jmHaM — Soumya Shastry (@SoumyaShastry) July 8, 2021

There were also a few memes involving Zomato's competitor, Swiggy.

Zomato is bringing its IPO.



Meanwhile Swiggy Delivery Boys to Swiggy-#ZomatoIPOpic.twitter.com/13rwU46him — India Trending (@IndiaTrendingin) July 14, 2021

Interested investors also have the option of buying Zomato shares in lots, each of which consists of 195 shares. A retail investor is not allowed to bid for more than 13 lots.