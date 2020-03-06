Baby Buffalo Charges At Elephant. His Mom's Reaction Has Twitter Amused

A viral video shows a baby buffalo charging at an elephant.

This spunky little baby buffalo is not afraid of anyone, not even big elephants. A hilarious video that is going viral online shows a baby water buffalo charging recklessly at a huge elephant, who appears more confused than angry by the strange turn of events. What has captured the Internet's attention, however, is the reaction of the mother buffalo, who is seen running after her baby and eventually carting him away to safety.

The video was shared on Twitter two days ago by 'Nature is Lit' – an account dedicated to animal videos. It begins with the elephant walking backwards to avoid the baby water buffalo, who is seen charging at him for no apparent reason. The baby buffalo's mother is seen running after him too, apparently trying to stop him from attacking an animal five times his size. In the end, the pachyderm manages to untangle himself and walk away from the angry baby buffalo, who is seen going in the opposite direction with his mother.

"Elephant has no clue what to do when it gets charged by a baby water buffalo," the Twitter account wrote while sharing the 17-second clip. Watch it below:

Elephant has no clue what to do when it gets charged by a baby water buffalo pic.twitter.com/kxCJRdjAYM — Nature is Lit🔥 (@NaturelsLit) March 4, 2020

Since being shared online, the video has collected more than 1.2 lakh views and over 9,000 'likes'. In the comments section, many discussed the mother buffalo's reaction to her baby's wild act and the elephant's patience.

Mom buffalo is running cautiously behind saying: No baby, you can't mess with them!!



☺️ — djmm1962 (@djmm1962) March 4, 2020

water buffalo mom: "no kiddos, dont disturb Mr. Elephant!! Sorry Mr., you know sometimes a child can be out of control"



Elephant: "Its okay, just take care of him carefully" — Adhi (@Lihatorang) March 4, 2020

How easy would it have been for the elephant to just yeet that calf out of the way and instead it exercised restraint and possibly even compassion. I love nature! — 🏴‍☠️Fae FierceVulpine🏴‍☠️ (@Captain_Fae) March 4, 2020

His mom was like : no honey dont do that.. Keep calm baby.. Come to mama.... pic.twitter.com/wTKLE7LKWV — NS (@nsbku11) March 4, 2020

What do you think of the video? Let us know using the comments section.