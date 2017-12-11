"April Fooled In December" Babul Supriyo Falls For WhatsApp Forward

The Union Minister took the trolling on Twitter sportingly and tweeted that he had been fooled

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: December 11, 2017 13:19 IST
154 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'April Fooled In December' Babul Supriyo Falls For WhatsApp Forward

Union Minister Babul Supriyo recently fell for an Internet hoax.

WhatsApp forwards and e-mail scams with their tempting but fake rewards have achieved somewhat of a cult status in pop culture. Even though most of us know by now that some Nigerian sitting in Lagos isn't going to transfer a million dollars to your account and the new notes do not have a GPS chip,  we still sometimes fall for the odd WhatsApp forward. Something similar seems to have happened with Union Minister Babul Supriyo, who was recently trolled for tweeting an unverified WhatsApp forward full of glaring errors.

Yesterday, Mr Supriyo took to Twitter to share a message that declared January 1, 2018, to be a Sunday. The message claimed that February 2, March 3 and every date corresponding with the number of the month so on would be a Sunday in 2018. A quick glance at a calendar will tell you that's not true.
 
Many immediately corrected Mr Supriyo's error, pointing out that January 1 is going to be a Monday.
 
To his credit, the minister took it sportingly, tweeting that he had been 'April fooled in December'.
 
He also said he won't delete the tweet and called it a harmless mistake
 

 

Click for more trending news


Trending

Babul SupriyoWhatsApp forwardsFake News

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................