'April Fooled In December' Babul Supriyo Falls For WhatsApp Forward

Yesterday, Mr Supriyo took to Twitter to share a message that declared January 1, 2018, to be a Sunday. The message claimed that February 2, March 3 and every date corresponding with the number of the month so on would be a Sunday in 2018. A quick glance at a calendar will tell you that's not true.
*This is absolutely CRAZY*- Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) December 10, 2017
01-01-2018 *SUNDAY*
02-02-2018 *SUNDAY*
03-03-2018 *SUNDAY*
04-04-2018 *SUNDAY*
05-05-2018 *SUNDAY*
06-06-2018 *SUNDAY*
07-07-2018 *SUNDAY*
08-08-2018 *SUNDAY*
09-09-2018 *SUNDAY*
10-10-2018 *SUNDAY*
11-11-2018 *SUNDAY*
12-12-2018 *SUNDAY*
Many immediately corrected Mr Supriyo's error, pointing out that January 1 is going to be a Monday.
Unfortunately the news is fake. Yesterday I got this same sms too. Real one:- Dr. Shaunak Das (@shaunakdass) December 10, 2017
01-01-2018 MONDAY
02-02-2018 FRIDAY
03-03-2018 SATURDAY
04-04-2018 WEDNESDAY
Always check the fact before forwarding things- Atul Vijay (@Atulvjay) December 10, 2017
December 10, 2017
To his credit, the minister took it sportingly, tweeting that he had been 'April fooled in December'.
It's crazy that someone create such a fake thing !!! Infuriated But I won't delete it as some of you suggest we can all make mistakes or be April Fooled in December .. I'd rather accept that I am fooled with this one https://t.co/UJLAwx7XEm- Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) December 10, 2017
He also said he won't delete the tweet and called it a harmless mistake
No no .. I won't who said I wil HAVE to be correct all the time .. ? It's just a harmless mistake .. had it been any Govt Data or Fact, I wud not only have removed it but also rectified it with an apology .. Won't delete this .. nope https://t.co/iOJd5IqiYW- Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) December 10, 2017
Click for more trending news