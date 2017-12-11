'April Fooled In December' Babul Supriyo Falls For WhatsApp Forward

*This is absolutely CRAZY*

01-01-2018 *SUNDAY*

02-02-2018 *SUNDAY*

03-03-2018 *SUNDAY*

04-04-2018 *SUNDAY*

05-05-2018 *SUNDAY*

06-06-2018 *SUNDAY*

07-07-2018 *SUNDAY*

08-08-2018 *SUNDAY*

09-09-2018 *SUNDAY*

10-10-2018 *SUNDAY*

11-11-2018 *SUNDAY*

12-12-2018 *SUNDAY* - Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) December 10, 2017

Unfortunately the news is fake. Yesterday I got this same sms too. Real one:

01-01-2018 MONDAY

02-02-2018 FRIDAY

03-03-2018 SATURDAY

04-04-2018 WEDNESDAY - Dr. Shaunak Das (@shaunakdass) December 10, 2017

Always check the fact before forwarding things - Atul Vijay (@Atulvjay) December 10, 2017

It's crazy that someone create such a fake thing !!! Infuriated But I won't delete it as some of you suggest we can all make mistakes or be April Fooled in December .. I'd rather accept that I am fooled with this one https://t.co/UJLAwx7XEm - Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) December 10, 2017

No no .. I won't who said I wil HAVE to be correct all the time .. ? It's just a harmless mistake .. had it been any Govt Data or Fact, I wud not only have removed it but also rectified it with an apology .. Won't delete this .. nope https://t.co/iOJd5IqiYW - Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) December 10, 2017