Baba Vanga's 2025 Predictions: 'War In East Will Destroy West' Plus Alien Encounters

Baba Vanga's 2025 Predictions: Vangelia Pandeva Gushterova, also known as Baba Vanga, was a blind Bulgarian mystic who died in 1996 at the age of 85. Even after her death, people all across the world are still fascinated by her prophecies. Called the 'Nostradamus of the Balkans,' Baba Vanga claimed that she lost her sight at the age of twelve and then developed the gift of prophecy. One of her most prominent forecasts was the September 11, 2001, attack on the Twin Towers in New York.

Baba Vanga made several chilling predictions for 2025, many of which suggest death and destruction. Her 2025 prophecies, which continue to intrigue people, include warnings of catastrophic global events. These forecasts are concerning because they appear to predict global unrest that might affect the entire planet. Baba Vanga's predictions are a subject of constant interest and concern due to her capacity to predict such occurrences.

Here are a few of the Nostradamus of the Balkans' extremely outrageous but believable prophecies.

The destruction of Europe

According to the Daily Star, the mystic predicted war and the absolute destruction of the West-oh joy. She said, "As soon as Syria falls, expect a great war between the West and the East. In the spring, a war in the East will begin, and there will be a Third World War. A war in the East that will destroy the West." And in another prediction, she claimed, "Syria will fall at the feet of the winner, but the winner will not be the one." It's hard to argue about this one, given it's clearly happening in front of our own eyes.

Alien contact

As per the news portal, Vanga warned: "Humanity will make contact with extraterrestrial life, possibly leading to a global crisis or apocalypse."

With the promise of Donald Trump releasing all files the United States Government holds on aliens when he gets into power, it's possible that this prediction is far more accurate than we'd like to believe.

Telepathy is not far off

Baba Vanga predicted that humanity would develop telepathy by 2025, allowing for direct mind-to-mind communication. This advancement, she believed, would revolutionise human interaction.Elon Musk's brain chip has already been making waves with a form of telepathy where a person controls technology, but could he finally crack a human-to-human version?

A year of scientific breakthroughs

Baba Vanga predicted 2025 would bring major scientific and medical breakthroughs, including advancements in telepathy and nanotechnology. However, she also cautioned about the potential dangers of misusing these technologies for destructive purposes, though her exact quotes are now unavailable.