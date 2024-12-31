Baba Vanga And Nostradamus Both Made The Same Terrifying Prediction For 2025

Renowned seers Baba Vanga and Nostradamus are gaining attention for their eerily similar predictions for 2025. These legendary prophets, known for their astonishingly accurate forecasts, have made strikingly similar prophecies, including alien contact with humans, an assassination attempt on Vladimir Putin, terrorist attacks in Europe, and a tumultuous reign for King Charles. Most alarmingly, both mystics foresee a devastating conflict in Europe in 2025, sparking widespread interest and debate. As 2025 approaches, their prophecies are once again gaining attention, and the outlook for Britain appears ominous.

The blind Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga, who died in 1996, gained a cult following among conspiracy theorists after several of her predictions appeared to come true. Known as the "Nostradamus of the Balkans," she is credited with foreseeing significant global events such as the 9/11 attacks, Princess Diana's death, the Chernobyl disaster, and Brexit. Similarly, the renowned French astrologer Michel de Nostredame, better known as Nostradamus, is famous for his seemingly accurate prophecies.

What did Baba Vanga predict?

According to her prophecies, a devastating war will ravage Europe, decimating the continent's population. Further, she predicted that Russia would not only survive but also dominate the world, a prospect that is particularly unsettling given the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Baba Vanga's prophecies also foretell a series of catastrophic natural disasters, including earthquakes along the US west coast and the eruption of dormant volcanoes.

What did Nostradamus write?

The renowned French astrologer and physician Michel de Nostre-Dame, famously known as Nostradamus, penned ominous prophecies in his 16th-century book Les Propheties. According to his writings, Europe will be embroiled in "cruel wars" sparked from within its borders, fostering enemies both domestically and internationally.

Nostradamus' predictions for 2025 are particularly dire, forecasting that Britain will be left in ruins following a devastating conflict and plague. He warned of a "great pestilence from the past" returning, describing it as a deadly enemy unlike any other.

Furthermore, Nostradamus envisioned 2025 as a pivotal year, marked by a decline in the influence of established Western powers and the emergence of new global forces. He predicted that a prolonged conflict would eventually subside, leaving soldiers exhausted from the attritional warfare.