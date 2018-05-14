Avengers: Infinity War Villain Thanos 'Arrested' By Police, Jokes Follow

Shared on May 12, it shows a man dressed in a Thanos costume of purple armour being held up against a police car as passersby around him laugh and click pictures.
Though the police has yet to release the details around the arrest, it hasn't stopped them from cracking jokes. This, of course, is not the first time that a police department has used an Avengers reference to grab eyeballs. Just after the release of Avengers: Infinity War, the Mumbai Police had tweeted a creative that irked many for the spoiler it contained.
The @TorontoPolice do what the @Avengers couldn't do, stop #Thanos#jobwelldone#WeAreHiring#JoinUs#torontopolice#jobs#TheAvengersInfinityWarpic.twitter.com/9DUHGmLmL0- PCPapadopoulos (@PCPappy) May 13, 2018
The picture has collected almost 3,000 'likes' and dozens of hilarious comments.
This photo was taken right after Thanos had secured the "overpriced real estate" stone. https://t.co/1T73SWRVX8- Don Cook (@donaldcookie) May 13, 2018
Marvel Studios releases title for Avengers 4: "Thanos Gets Busted"@MarvelStudioshttps://t.co/dWGjQxBJWg- TinaLouise Trépanier (@TPSFrenchCop) May 13, 2018
Update. pic.twitter.com/fBIqOgjbR9- Gabriel Labraa (@galabra) May 13, 2018
Just like in the comics wow! pic.twitter.com/LbRL9P7jfL- actually Todoroki (@zamomsu3) May 12, 2018
Still haven't had enough of Marvel humour? Here are some more jokes on Avengers: Infinity War.
trending news