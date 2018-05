Avengers: Infinity War Villain Thanos 'Arrested' By Police, Jokes Follow

The picture of "Thanos" being arrested has gone viral on social media.

This photo was taken right after Thanos had secured the "overpriced real estate" stone. https://t.co/1T73SWRVX8 - Don Cook (@donaldcookie) May 13, 2018

Marvel Studios releases title for Avengers 4: "Thanos Gets Busted"@MarvelStudioshttps://t.co/dWGjQxBJWg - TinaLouise Trépanier (@TPSFrenchCop) May 13, 2018

Just like in the comics wow! pic.twitter.com/LbRL9P7jfL - actually Todoroki (@zamomsu3) May 12, 2018

He may have defeated Earth's mightiest superheroes in the Avengers: Infinity War, but Marvel villain Thanos was no match for the Canadian Police. A photograph of "Thanos" being apprehended by the Toronto Police has gone viral on social media and sparked many jokes.Shared on May 12, it shows a man dressed in a Thanos costume of purple armour being held up against a police car as passersby around him laugh and click pictures.Though the police has yet to release the details around the arrest, it hasn't stopped them from cracking jokes. This, of course, is not the first time that a police department has used an Avengers reference to grab eyeballs. Just after the release of Avengers: Infinity War, the Mumbai Police had tweeted a creative that irked many for the spoiler it contained. "The Toronto Police do what the Avengers couldn't do, stop Thanos," wrote PC Papadopoulos on Twitter while sharing a picture of Thanos being handcuffed.The picture has collected almost 3,000 'likes' and dozens of hilarious comments.Still haven't had enough of Marvel humour? Here are some more jokes on Avengers: Infinity War.