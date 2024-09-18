IIT Varanasi Exam Includes Question On Captain America vs Thanos Showdown

The question centres around the famous fight scene between Captain America and Thanos

In a recent examination, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Varanasi included a question based on the blockbuster Hollywood superhero film 'Avengers: Endgame'. The question centres around the famous fight scene between Captain America and Thanos, a sequence fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe absolutely love.

The question, which has since gone viral on social media, challenges students to apply engineering principles to the scene where Captain America (Chris Evans) lifts Thor's hammer, Mjolnir, during a climactic battle against Thanos (Josh Brolin). The institute asked students to calculate the stress on the hammer's handle, which has a diameter of 5/8 inch, and the strains on both the hammerhead and handle as it transitions from elastic to plastic deformation after hitting Thanos.

Further, students were required to compute the "recovering strain and remaining plastic strain" when Captain America summons the hammer back after the impact.

Reactions to the exam paper have been enthusiastic.

One of the most epic scenes in Avengers: Endgame is undoubtedly Captain America wielding Thor's hammer, Mjolnir. This moment comes during the showdown between Captain America and Thanos. As the battle rages on, Thanos shatters Captain America's shield into pieces. But in a stunning twist, Captain America proves himself worthy by lifting Mjolnir with ease. The audience's reaction was electric when this scene hit theatres.