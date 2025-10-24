Australian Teen's Harrowing Everest 'Death Zone' Video Goes Viral

Australian teen Bianca Adler's shocking video from Mount Everest's "death zone" is going viral on social media. The Instagram video of 17-year-old Bianca Adler from Melbourne has got over 22 million views.

Bianca attempted to tried to climb Mount Everest in May this year. She reached a height of 8,450 meters, about 400 meters below the summit, but had to turn back due to difficult conditions.

Watch video here:

In the video, recorded after reaching the base camp, Bianca is seen struggling to breathe. Due to cold winds her face appears red and swollen. She says in the clip, "I just got back from cap 2. I'm at the base camp and I feel horrible. My neck, throat and lungs so sore... I am so out of breath. Even though yesterday I was at 8000 m."

She also wrote, "After 3 nights at camp 4 and 2 summit attempts which were unsuccessful due to weather conditions, I came back down to base camp. I felt awful, for many different reasons."

In the video, she can be seen coughing and appearing in poor condition. The reel includes text that reads, "Back from being in the death zone for 3 days on the Everest."

Social Media Reaction

This video has shocked people on social media. Many users said that they had no idea that the body has to endure such severe physical stress at the height of Everest.

One user wrote, "Well done, You have certainly upped your hiking standards."

Another user noted, "Ultimate strength you deserve all the respect for what you've done already in mountaineering."

"Amazing what a courageous to have tried," added a third user.