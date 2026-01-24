"Australia Of India": Bengaluru Man's Village Stay Has Snakes, Messi Fans And No City Stress

A Bengaluru-based entrepreneur's account of working remotely from a small village in Northeast India has struck a chord online, offering a rare glimpse into a slower, community-driven way of life far removed from urban chaos.

Saumya Saxena recently shared a detailed post describing his 24-hour, four-mode journey to the village, where, he says, "everyone knows everyone." According to Saxena, stepping out of the house almost guarantees an invitation for tea or black coffee, simply because locals know he is someone's guest.

The village, he noted, is largely self-sufficient. Almost every home has a private pond, fishing is routine, and families grow their own vegetables. Community living remains strong, especially during festivals. On the day Saxena arrived, villagers were cooking together, men chopping vegetables, women handling the cooking, and residents taking turns to serve food while others ate.

I'm working from a small village in north east India this week.



Place took me 4 modes of transport and 24 hours to get to.



Everyone knows everyone here.

To a degree that you can step out and everyone will invite you to their house for tea/black coffee because they know you're… pic.twitter.com/nwzDHKqr7q — Saumya Saxena (@saxenasaheb) January 23, 2026

Wildlife sightings are also treated casually. Saxena recalled spotting a snake resting near a pond, drawing little reaction from locals. "This place feels like the Australia of India," he wrote.

Despite its remote setting, global pop culture has found a home here. Football icon Lionel Messi enjoys immense popularity, with Saxena meeting children named after the Argentine star. He also mentioned that someone from the village reportedly paid Rs 10 lakh for a selfie with Messi during his visit to Kolkata.

Rock music bands like Arctic Monkeys and Netflix series Stranger Things are popular among village children, adding to the striking contrast between rural life and global influences.

As locals curiously watched him work on his laptop, Saxena reflected that it was "the most interesting day one" he has experienced anywhere in a long time.