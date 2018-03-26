Australia Ball-Tampering Scandal Leads To Hilarious Twitter Jokes

The shocking development rocked the cricketing world and left many fans heartbroken. However, it hasn't stopped Twitter from doing what it does best - troll the Australian cricket team with their biting humour.
Tweets on the ball tampering controversy flooded Twitter over the weekend, and we collected the best ones for you. Take a look:
England: lol getting bowled out for 58 will be easily the most embarrassing thing any cricket team does this week.- Dave Tickner (@tickerscricket) March 24, 2018
Australia: Hold my sandpaper. In your pants.
Cricket Australia have announced Plastic Chair will captain the side in the Fourth Test. "He's our smartest player." pic.twitter.com/zUHfAhz38I- Titus O'Reily (@TitusOReily) March 26, 2018
So glad the clocks just went forward in the UK. It means I skipped an hour of abuse for Australia being cricket cheats.- Adam Hills (@adamhillscomedy) March 25, 2018
Tsunami : T is silent- Anshul Mishra (@anshulmissra) March 25, 2018
Honest : H is silent
Island : S is silent
Cricket Australia: ICC is silent
Australia should be banned from competitive international cricket for at least a year. Not because they cheated but because they cheated and still lost by 322 runs- Tiano da Conceicao (@tianocarlo) March 25, 2018
Asian kid: *Accidentally burns his own finger using a match-stick*- Aisi Taisi Democracy (@AisiTaisiDemo) March 25, 2018
ICC Mom: Poora ghar hi jala de tu toh khasman-khaane!
Australian kid: *Literally burns down the entire house*
ICC Mom: Haaye mera raja beta - ungli toh nahin jali na teri? *hugs*
The ball tampering scandal has rocked the reputation of the Australian cricket team. It came out after Smith admitted to hatching a plan along with a few other "senior players" to alter the condition of the ball to gain an unfair advantage during the third Test against South Africa. Captain Smith and his deputy David Warner are both facing life bans if the maximum penalty is applied under Cricket Australia's code of behaviour, and have already stepped down as captain and vice-captain of the team.
Australian cricket board's Head of Integrity Iain Roy and team performance manager Pat Howard travelled to South Africa to begin interviews with Smith, Warner, Cameron Bancroft and coach Darren Lehmann as part of an investigation into the cheating scandal.
