Australia Ball-Tampering Scandal Leads To Hilarious Twitter Jokes

Tweets on the ball tampering controversy flooded Twitter over the weekend, and we collected the best ones for you.

Offbeat | | Updated: March 26, 2018 14:50 IST
The ball tampering scandal has left many shocked (AFP Photo)

Australia cricket captain Steve Smith on Saturday confessed to ball tampering charges during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town. The confession came after Australia opener Cameron Bancroft was filmed holding a foreign object while rubbing the ball, before hiding the object in his pocket, then inside his trousers. While Steve Smith was handed a one-match suspension and fined 100% of his match fee, Cameron Bancroft has been fined 75 per cent of his match fee and handed three demerit points.

The shocking development rocked the cricketing world and left many fans heartbroken. However, it hasn't stopped Twitter from doing what it does best - troll the Australian cricket team with their biting humour.

Tweets on the ball tampering controversy flooded Twitter over the weekend, and we collected the best ones for you. Take a look:
 
The ball tampering scandal has rocked the reputation of the Australian cricket team. It came out after Smith admitted to hatching a plan along with a few other "senior players" to alter the condition of the ball to gain an unfair advantage during the third Test against South Africa. Captain Smith and his deputy David Warner are both facing life bans if the maximum penalty is applied under Cricket Australia's code of behaviour, and have already stepped down as captain and vice-captain of the team.

Australian cricket board's Head of Integrity Iain Roy and team performance manager Pat Howard travelled to South Africa to begin interviews with Smith, Warner, Cameron Bancroft and coach Darren Lehmann as part of an investigation into the cheating scandal.

(With AFP Inputs)


 

