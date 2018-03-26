Australia Ball-Tampering Scandal Leads To Hilarious Twitter Jokes

The ball tampering scandal has left many shocked (AFP Photo)

England: lol getting bowled out for 58 will be easily the most embarrassing thing any cricket team does this week.

Australia: Hold my sandpaper. In your pants. - Dave Tickner (@tickerscricket) March 24, 2018

Cricket Australia have announced Plastic Chair will captain the side in the Fourth Test. "He's our smartest player." pic.twitter.com/zUHfAhz38I - Titus O'Reily (@TitusOReily) March 26, 2018

So glad the clocks just went forward in the UK. It means I skipped an hour of abuse for Australia being cricket cheats. - Adam Hills (@adamhillscomedy) March 25, 2018

Tsunami : T is silent

Honest : H is silent

Island : S is silent

Cricket Australia: ICC is silent - Anshul Mishra (@anshulmissra) March 25, 2018

Australia should be banned from competitive international cricket for at least a year. Not because they cheated but because they cheated and still lost by 322 runs - Tiano da Conceicao (@tianocarlo) March 25, 2018

Asian kid: *Accidentally burns his own finger using a match-stick*

ICC Mom: Poora ghar hi jala de tu toh khasman-khaane!



Australian kid: *Literally burns down the entire house*

ICC Mom: Haaye mera raja beta - ungli toh nahin jali na teri? *hugs* - Aisi Taisi Democracy (@AisiTaisiDemo) March 25, 2018