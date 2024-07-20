August 2024 Brings Extended Breaks For Indian Professionals With Two Long Weekends

Early travel bookings are recommended due to expected high demand.

Working professionals in India have cause for celebration as August approaches. Two long weekends are scheduled for the month, which makes it the ideal time to relax and explore.

On Thursday, August 15, Independence Day, which also happens to be Parsi New Year, begins the first long weekend. Employees can take a five-day break beginning on Friday, August 16 and ending on Monday, August 19, in observance of Raksha Bandhan.

First long weekend: 5 days

Thursday, August 15: Independence Day and Parsi New Year

Friday, August 16: Take the day off.

Saturday, August 17: Weekend

Sunday, August 18: Weekend

Monday, August 19: Raksha Bandhan

In India, Nowruz 2024 will be celebrated on March 20 and August 15 due to different calendar traditions. The first aligns with the global spring equinox observance, while the second follows the Shahenshahi calendar, which lacks leap years, resulting in two New Year celebrations for the Parsi community.

The second long weekend begins on Saturday, August 24th, and extends until Janmashtami on Monday, August 26th.

Second long weekend: 3 days

Saturday, August 24: Weekend

Sunday, August 25: Weekend

Monday, August 26: Janmashtami

These extended breaks provide the ideal chance for short getaways, be it a relaxing beach vacation, a thrilling adventure trip, or a cultural exploration within the country or abroad.

However, with increased travel demand during these periods, it is advisable to book flights and accommodations well in advance to avoid last-minute hassles and inflated prices. So, mark your calendars, plan your itineraries, and get ready to make the most of these long weekends.