At This Andhra Pradesh Farm, Sunny Leone Posters Are Saving Crops

According to a report by Hindustan Times, A Chenchu Reddy, 45, of Banda Kindi Palle village put up posters of a bikini-clad Sunny Leone to divert people's attention from his fields of cauliflower and cabbage.
"This year, I have a good crop on 10 acres. This has been attracting unnecessary attention of villagers and passersby. To ward off their evil eye, I thought of this idea of putting up the big flax poster of Sunny Leone a couple of days ago," Mr Reddy told Hindustan Times. "The trick has worked. Nobody is looking at my crop now," he added.
According to The News Minute, the posters not only show actor Sunny but also read: 'Orey Nannu Choosi Yedavaku Raa' which means 'Don't Cry At Me' and 'Atu Yekkada Choosthunav, Nannu Choodu' which means 'Where Are You Looking At? Look At Me'.
Earlier Mr Reddy took the traditional route and put up scarecrows in his fields but since he couldn't put one up this year, he tried this instead. "I went to the computer centre and asked them to give me a photo which will deviate the attention of the people away from my crops... and they gave me this photo," he told The News Minute.
Comments
We wonder what Sunny Leone has to say about this.
Click for more trending news