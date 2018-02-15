At This Andhra Pradesh Farm, Sunny Leone Posters Are Saving Crops Wonder what Sunny Leone has to say about this

Almost everyone's seen those weird looking scarecrows standing in fields of luscious green crops. They serve an important purpose, which is to scare the birds away from the produce. However, a farmer in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district went a step further to ensure his fields were safe - he put up posters of actor Sunny Leone. No, these posters aren't meant to scare off birds. The purpose of the posters is to ward off the 'evil eyes' off the crops. Seriously, you can't make this stuff up.According to a report by Hindustan Times , A Chenchu Reddy, 45, of Banda Kindi Palle village put up posters of a bikini-clad Sunny Leone to divert people's attention from his fields of cauliflower and cabbage."This year, I have a good crop on 10 acres. This has been attracting unnecessary attention of villagers and passersby. To ward off their evil eye, I thought of this idea of putting up the big flax poster of Sunny Leone a couple of days ago," Mr Reddy told Hindustan Times . "The trick has worked. Nobody is looking at my crop now," he added.According to The News Minute , the posters not only show actor Sunny but also read: 'Orey Nannu Choosi Yedavaku Raa' which means 'Don't Cry At Me' and 'Atu Yekkada Choosthunav, Nannu Choodu' which means 'Where Are You Looking At? Look At Me'.Earlier Mr Reddy took the traditional route and put up scarecrows in his fields but since he couldn't put one up this year, he tried this instead. "I went to the computer centre and asked them to give me a photo which will deviate the attention of the people away from my crops... and they gave me this photo," he told The News Minute "There is nothing wrong about it. No one has approached me saying that it is offensive or has claimed it is indecent," he added.We wonder what Sunny Leone has to say about this.Click for more trending news