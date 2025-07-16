Meet Rayyan Arkan Dhika, Indonesia's Young 'Aura Farmer' Taking The Internet By Storm

An 11-year-old Indonesian boy, Rayyan Arkan Dikha, has taken the internet by storm with his viral dance video. In the clip, he's seen effortlessly busting out cool moves on the tip of a speeding racing boat. The boy's energetic performance has won over millions of hearts, with famous athletes like Travis Kelce and Alex Albon even imitating his dance steps. Dikha's moves are now being seen as the peak of "aura farming", which is an internet term for looking effortlessly cool.

While "aura" refers to the energy or vibe someone gives off, "aura farming" likely means cultivating or radiating a positive, cool, or charismatic energy that attracts attention and admiration.

Who Is Rayyan Arkan Dikha?

The 11-year-old Indonesian boy recently became an internet sensation for his dance video on a speeding boat during the traditional Pacu Jalur event. Born on December 28, 2014, in Kuantan Singingi, Riau, Indonesia, Dikha is a class 5 student who has been dancing on boats since he was 9 years old. His father and uncle are both Pacu Jalur athletes, and he learned to dance through experience and observation.

Dikha told the BBC that his viral dance moves were completely spontaneous. "I came up with the dance myself," he said, adding that it was just a moment of inspiration.

Dikha's newfound fame has brought exciting opportunities. He was recently appointed as a cultural ambassador by the Governor of Riau, his home province. He even got to meet with the Ministers of Culture and Tourism in Jakarta, the capital city, and perform on national TV with his mom.

"Every time my friends see me, they say 'you're viral'," he said. Rayyan aspires to become a police officer. For those looking to follow in his path, he advises prioritising their health to achieve their goals.

Indonesia's Minister of Culture, Fadli Zon, noted that dancing on the prow of a speeding canoe requires skill and balance, and that's why kids are often preferred over adults for this task, as it's challenging to maintain balance. Dikha's mom, Rani Ridawati, also shared her concerns about her son's safety, fearing he might fall and get hit by paddles. However, she's reassured by the presence of a rescue team and the fact that Rayyan is a strong swimmer.

On Instagram, he has more than 21,000 followers.





