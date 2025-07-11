'Aura Farming': Video Of 11-Year-Old Indonesian Boat Racing Kid Takes Over The Internet

Dressed in black from top to bottom, sitting on his haunches on the bow of a boat, an 11-year-old Indonesian boy cuts a confident figure. The occasion is Pacu Jalur, the annual longboat race in Sumatra, Indonesia, and Rayyan Arkan Dikha's boat, rowed by a group of men, cruises along.

Dikha rises, his hands move, and what he does next has turned him into an Internet sensation. A video of the Indonesian boy dancing on the bow of a moving boat, set to the song Young Black and Rich by Melly Mike, has gone viral, with NFL star Travis Kelce, F1 driver Alex Albon, YouTuber KSI, football giants Paris Saint-Germain, and athletes from the NRL and MLB jumping on to "hardest aura farming of all time".

What Is Aura Farming?

Gen Z and Gen Alpha are constantly dropping new trends and coining fresh terms to stay seen, relevant and most importantly, cool. From viral TikTok trends to aesthetic photo dumps, teens nowadays are not just living in the moment but turning it into ways to stay socially visible.

One such trend and term going viral on TikTok is Aura Farming. While the name may sound like a spiritual practice, it's actually more about flexing and creating a confident vibe on social media.

It refers to teens giving off the right vibe on social media so others admire them. But the key is not to make it obvious.

For example, hanging out with a cool crowd, posting trendy photos and videos to stay up-to-date with social media trends, or wearing popular or brand-new clothes and shoes.

So, for instance, if you have bought a trendy and expensive pair of sneakers, instead of posting a photo with the caption, "Look at my new expensive sneakers", you simply just post wearing them casually by giving a pose that looks totally effortless. "It's like looking cool without really doing anything."

Where Did The Term Aura Farming originate?

The term is said to have originated from a TikTok video where someone flips a bottle and it lands perfectly on the first try. The person then casually does it without even looking at it. And soon the term went viral, referring to the act of doing something impressive while acting like it's no big deal.

It later gained popularity among anime fan communities online, where people started using aura farming to describe characters for their cool and effortless vibe.

How Does Aura Farming Affect Teens?

Aura Farming may make you look cool, but it may also put pressure on you to stay updated and always seeking social validation from peers to boost self-confidence. While it seems fun initially, it may affect your mental health by creating unrealistic standards and pushing you to always appear effortlessly cool.