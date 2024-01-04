At His Wedding With Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare Wears Shorts. Internet Reacts

Nupur Shikhare jogged from his residence in Santacruz to the wedding venue.

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan got married to her long-time partner Nupur Shikhare, a celebrity fitness trainer, at a five-star hotel in suburban Bandra on January 3. The wedding was attended by their close family members, including Mr Khan, his ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, sons Azad and Junaid. The ceremony was followed by a reception at the same hotel. Several photos and videos of the event surfaced online with many on the internet questioning the groom's choice of outfit.

Mr Shikhare was seen dressed in shorts and a vest while signing the marriage documents while Ira, the founder and CEO of a mental health support organisation, was seen in a traditional outfit. Ahead of the event, the 35-year-old was also seen jogging from his residence in Santacruz to the venue, wearing the same athleisure outfit.

Many people on the internet reacted to the choice of clothing.

"Looks like NUPUR ji directly came from gym for the wedding," said a user.

Another added, "Let's file petition to normalise this outfit in weddings."

"He doesn't know how to dress up for wedding." commented a third person.

"Gym trainer's wedding," added another user.

"Everyone except groom is dressed for wedding function," said a person.

Another wrote, "Sherwani ke paise bach gaye".

However, later, the couple posed for pictures where Ira Khan looked beautiful in a light pink and blue traditional ensemble, as Mr Shikhare complemented her in a blue kurta.

The couple will have another wedding ceremony in Udaipur on January 8, followed by a grand reception in Mumbai on January 13.

The couple had been dating for over three years and got engaged in November 2023.