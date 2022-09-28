Astronaut Does Yoga In Space, Perfectly Aces Difficult Pose In Viral Video

Ms Cristoforetti can be seen striking yoga poses

Yoga is not just good for your physical well-being, it also helps in strengthening your mental health. Yoga takes practice and acing needs core strength, agility and balance. But have you ever wondered what it's like to perform yoga in space? A European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti in a new viral video can be seen acing a difficult yoga pose in zero gravity.

Ms Cristoforetti can be seen striking different yoga poses by following an instructor of Cosmic Kids- a platform for mindfulness for kids. The astronaut is wearing elastic bands in zero gravity. In the 15-second clip, she is performing an eagle eye pose by balancing her body while she holds the posture in a criss-cross position.

"Yoga in weightlessness? Done! It's a bit tricky, but with the right poses and some creative freedom you can do it," reads the caption of the post.

The internet was impressed with Ms Cristoforetti and said that she has taken yoga practice to new heights. A user commented, "Great! Every place is a yoga place." Another user wrote, "Will take some practice for some of us to do eagle pose here on earth. This week's goal." "Taking your yoga practice to new heights! This is out-of-this-world amazing! I love your creativity, Samantha!" the third user wrote.