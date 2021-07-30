As CBSE Class 12 Students Set 99.37% Pass Record, Twitter Erupts In Memes

Class 12 students had much to cheer about today as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the results this afternoon. With a stunning pass percentage of 99.37%, the results were hugely positive for an academic year that was marred by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. This year, as many as 13,69,745 regular candidates were registered for the CBSE class 12 examination. Of this, 70,004 students scored above 95 per cent marks while a whopping 1,50,152 students scored above 90 per cent. And social media lost no time to celebrate the record pass percentage with the choicest memes and witty one-liners.

However, before we let you in on what students and parents had to say about the stellar performance this year, we have to acknowledge that it was the official Twitter account of the CBSE that set the ball rolling for the memes. In fact, the Board used a scene from the Bollywood hit Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to announce the time of the results. As expected, the meme had Twitter users cracking up.

That's not all. They even used an iconic scene from the film Hera Pheri to remind students to keep all the necessary information handy.

Students, keep your Roll Number handy for quick reference.



Use the Roll Number Finder facility on https://t.co/PFYbc0MEiK



Results can also be downloaded from DigiLocker — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) July 30, 2021

And once the results were announced, there was no stopping the students and meme makers. Acknowledging the fact that thousands of students had obtained over 90%, one user shared the classic Superman meme.

“Did everyone get 90%?” a few users wondered.

Parents were thrilled and there was another Amrish Puri meme to prove that.

Your parents, when you pass without even giving exams.#12thResultspic.twitter.com/unan7i6eNy — Amanpreet Singh (@amanpreet_27) July 30, 2021

Even the proverbial “backbencher” had managed to get 90%, one user said.

Many of them had not even expected such high grades, some users said.

#12thResults

Meanwhile student who are expecting 50% and got 80% : pic.twitter.com/1EEmYp1qzp — Belal Ahmad (@iambelalahmad) July 30, 2021

Some users felt that the good results would help keep the nosey relatives at bay.

CBSE class 12th Results to be announced at 2 PM on today..

12th Students Rn:- pic.twitter.com/HJV3VDzkHs — Aman Pandey (@Buchuu1) July 30, 2021

Due to the pandemic, board exams were cancelled this year. The results were arrived at on the basis of an alternate assessment policy by the board, which involved their grades from Class 10, 11 and 12.