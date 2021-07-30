CBSE Class 12 Results Announced, No Merit List This Year

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Class 12 results 2021 announced

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced results for Class 12. No merit list of toppers was announced this year as the exams were canceled due to COVID-19. In 2021, a total of 12,96,318 students cleared the Class 12 exam with a pass percentage of 99.37 per cent. The pass percentage improved from the last year. In 2020, 88.78 per cent of students had passed Class 12 exams. Girls have done better than Boys by 0.54% this year. The result of girl students is at 99.67% whereas boys recorded a pass percentage of 99.13%.

Cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in are the official sites to check Class 12 results. Apart from these portals, the scorecards will also be available on DigiLocker.

CBSE has activated three links to download the Class 12 result 2021. In case, one link is not working due to a heavy server, candidates can download their result from the other two alternative links provided on the official site.

Through DigiLocker, students can have direct access to important documents including mark sheets, pass certificates, migration certificates, and skill certificates online by just logging in to the account.

Students who wish to improve their scores in exams that were cancelled will be allowed to write an optional examination, which will be held as soon as conditions are conducive, as determined by the Central government. Those results will be treated as final for those who take this option.

The CBSE has decided to avoid using the term “Fail” in any of the results sent to students or declared on its website, and has replaced it with the term “Essential Repeat”.

Last year, a total of 88.78 per cent of students had passed, an increase of 5.38 per cent from 2019. The pass percentage among girls in 2020 was 92.15 per cent, and among boys it was 86.19 per cent. Girls had done better than boys by 5.96 per cent. The pass percentage among transgender students was 66.67 per cent.