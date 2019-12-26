Arvind Kejriwal's Reply, And Word Of Advice, On Query About His Muffler

Arvind Kejriwal answered a query about his muffler on Twitter. (File Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal - "Mufflerman" to many of his fans on social media - answered a question about the absence of his favourite winter accessory this season. On Wednesday, a Twitter user asked Mr Kejriwal why he hadn't been spotted in his famous muffler of late.

"Iss baar muffler nahi aaya bahar abhi tak? (The muffler hasn't come out yet this year?)," the Twitter user asked. "Thand bhi bahut hai.... janta pooch rahi hai sir (It's very cold. The public is curious, sir)."

Responding to him, Mr Kejriwal wrote in Hindi: "The muffler came out long ago. The people did not notice."

Mr Kejriwal also had a word of caution for the people of Delhi. "It is very cold. Take care, everyone," he wrote.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 5.8 degrees Celsius - two notches below normal. The weather department has predicted that severe cold will continue over the next couple of days.

Mr Kejriwal's response amused many, collecting over 32,000 'likes'.

According to the book India Social by Ankit Lal, the word "Mufflerman" actually came about as a way to make fun of Mr Kejriwal's chronic cough and the muffler he wore to protect himself against the cold.