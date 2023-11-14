Artwork By Gurgaon Student To Appear On Millions Of Blinkit Bags, Announces CEO

"Her artwork is now on Blinkit bags going to millions of customers," Mr Dhindsa wrote.

Instant delivery service Blinkit has rolled out a new design for its brown paper bags - a sketch of a woman holding a diya to celebrate Diwali. This special artwork was created by a Gurgaon student and selected out of more than 25,000 entries in a drawing competition. Unlike the usual practice of changing the design regularly, this time Blinkit is keeping it for a little longer as a tribute to the winning student's creativity and the festival of lights.

This initiative serves as an excellent platform for young artists to showcase their talent and get recognition on a large scale. Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa posted on X that the company had organised a drawing competition in a few schools in Gurgaon and the winning entry from the competition has now been printed on the platform's delivery bags.

"Happy to share this update on Children's Day: We conducted a drawing competition in a few schools and Tanisha Yadav from Ryan International, Gurugram was one winner," wrote Albinder Dhindsa on X.

"Her artwork is now on Blinkit bags going to millions of customers," he added.

He also shared a picture of Yadav being presented with a certificate and a trophy for her winning entry. The award was presented to Yadav by the CEO of Blinkit, showcasing the company's appreciation and support for her artwork.

See the post here:

Happy to share this update on Children's Day 💛



We conducted a drawing competition in a few schools and Tanisha Yadav from Ryan International, Gurugram was one winner.



Her artwork is now on Blinkit bags going to millions of customers.



Some photos from the competition in the 🧵 pic.twitter.com/nfnndE7k1I — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) November 14, 2023

Mr Dhindsa also posted other entries from the competition in subsequent tweets.

His post soon went viral and people on X appreciated Blinkit for its efforts. A user wrote, "Blinkit bags are super creative!"

"Wow. This is such a nice initiative," another user wrote.

The third user remarked, "Wow!"