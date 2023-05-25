Artist Uses AI To Generate Gender-Swapped Images Of Indian Actors, Internet Reacts

Almost all the actors seemed to have defined eyebrows and contoured cheeks.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools have become popular on the internet and several artists are now using them to come up with fascinating results. AI has become so advanced that people can generate all sorts of images without putting a lot of effort into it, sometimes imagining how things would look in the future. Recently, an artist used an artificial intelligence program to reimagine how famous Indian actors from both Bollywood would look like if they swapped genders and the results have amazed everyone on social media.

Artist SK MD Abu Sahid shared 10 pictures that show what these award-winning Bollywood male artists would look like if they swapped genders. The pictures feature Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Rajpal Yadav, Aamir Khan, Tiger Shroff, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Shahid Kapoor. The pictures were created using the software Mid Journey.

In the pictures, an the pictures, almost all the actors seemed to have defined eyebrows and contoured cheeksThey are also seen sporting a proper hairstyle and heavy outfits. He even changed the name of the actors to “Amita Bachchan”, “Tigress Shroff”, “Shahzadi Khan” “Salma Khan” etc.

Check the pictures below:

Since being shared on the platform three days ago, the post has amassed over a thousand likes. “AI swipes the gender of Bollywood actors...Swipe Left. Made using Midjourney AI,” reads the caption of the post.

“Shah Rukh totally looks like Gauri Khan! Wow so cool,” said a user.

“Salman Khan looks like Chitrangada Singh,” said another user.

A third person said, “Varsha dhawan look like shahid wife mira rajput.”

“Salma looks so real,” commented a fourth person.

“Varun Dhawan looks like Sonam Bajwa,” remarked a user.

“Why does SRK looks like Gauri Khan in that and Tiger Shroff is just same but with long hair,” added a person.