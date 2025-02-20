Apoorva Mukhija Unfollows Everyone On Instagram Amid "India's Got Latent" Controversy

Influencer Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as ‘The Rebel Kid' on social media, has unfollowed everyone on Instagram. This move comes amid the ongoing controversy surrounding India's Got Latent and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks.

Mukhija has been named in the FIRs filed in connection with the controversy, along with Allahbadia, comedian Samay Raina, and others.

At the time of filing this report, her Instagram following count stands at zero, while she has 2.9 million followers. According to a Reddit post, she was previously following around 1,500 accounts.

Known for her unfiltered videos and bold opinions, Mukhija has gained a significant following among young audiences. She appeared on Raina's YouTube show alongside Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia, Jaspreet Singh, and others.

India's Got Latent, hosted by comedian Samay Raina, is a YouTube show that has featured celebrity guests such as actor Rakhi Sawant, comedian Bharti Singh, influencer Uorfi Javed, and former Roadies anchor Raghu Ram.

Amid the controversy, she was removed from IIFA's list of promoters. IIFA 2025 will be organised in Jaipur on March 8-9 this year. Mukhija's name existed in the list of IIFA promoters.

Meanwhile, a legal complaint was filed against popular YouTubers Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahabadia, Ashish Chanchlani, and Apoorva Mukhija in Kota over allegedly obscene and offensive remarks about parents in their comedy show 'India's Got Latent'.

The controversy erupted after Allahbadia made obscene remarks during an episode of India's Got Latent, a reality show that featured comedians and influencers as judges and participants.

The comments, deemed offensive by many, led to widespread outrage and multiple complaints across the country.

Assam Police also registered a case under sections related to obscenity and public morality.

Allahbadia, Raina, and others, including Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Mukhija have been named in the case filed on the basis of a complaint.

Apoorva is a social media influencer who gained fame for her skits and reels on Instagram during the COVID-19 pandemic. She appeared as a guest panellist on the latest episode of 'India's Got Latent', where she got engaged in an intense exchange of words with a contestant.

