Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Announce Pregnancy. Twitter Reacts With #Virushka Memes

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are expecting their first baby in January 2021.

Actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli are expecting their first child. The couple made the announcement on their respective social media profiles this morning, sending the Internet into a tizzy. "And then we were three," both Virat and Anushka wrote on their respective Instagram and Twitter pages. They also revealed that the baby arrives in January 2021 while sharing a picture that shows a glowing Anushka posing for the camera, her husband smiling behind her.

The announcement created a storm on Twitter, where #Virushka began to trend high soon after. Happy tweets and memes have since flooded the social media platform, along with hundreds of congratulatory posts from friends and fans.

Take a look at some of the #Virushka tweets that have taken over the microblogging platform:

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma married in Italy in 2017 after dating for several years. Their baby announcement after three years of marriage has been flooded with comments congratulating the couple. Actress Alia Bhatt dropped a string of heart emojis in the comments section of Anushka's post, while Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Congratulations you guys."

Parineeti Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Taapsee Pannu and Preity Zinta are just some other members of the film industry who have wished the couple on social media.