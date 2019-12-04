Anushka Sharma Made Wednesday Brighter With #HappyTweets Initiative

A picture shared by actress Anushka Sharma on Twitter.

Actress Anushka Sharma is on a mission to make Twitter a happier, brighter place. Anushka Sharma took to the microblogging website this morning, asking people to share stories of things that make them happy, acts of kindness that have inspired them that gestures that have touched their hearts. The #HappyTweets initiative is part of her 'Love and Light' digital project that aims to make social media a more positive and inclusive space.

"From celebrating goodness & acts of kindness, to spreading happiness & inclusivity... Let's together be a community that generates conversations which make you happy & inspired," wrote Anushka Sharma on Twitter. "Here's the #HappyTweets emoji to encourage these conversations," she added, showing the purple heart emoji that comes up with the hashtag #HappyTweets.

"There are things that make you happy, acts of kindness that inspire you, gestures that touch your heart. And such moments need to be shared to pass the essence of humanity. Use #HappyTweets & tell me about them..." the 31-year-old actress continued, asking her followers to share happy stories.

There are things that make you happy, acts of kindness that inspire you, gestures that touch your heart. And such moments need to be shared to pass the essence of humanity. Use #HappyTweets & tell me about them... I‘ll read them, share them & hopefully spread some cheer! — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) December 4, 2019

Twitter users responded to Anushka Sharma's request in large numbers, sharing joy-filled posts on Twitter. Take a look at some of the #HappyTweets that are creating a buzz on the platform, they are sure to make you smile:

Compassion. Kindness. Listening. Humanity. We need conversations that also help everyone's #MentalHealth in times where all we see is bad news. I feel #HappyTweets is a nice initiative. :) @AnushkaSharma — Ashu (@AshwiniDodani) December 4, 2019

Dream big but never stop counting your blessings and appreciating what you have! 🌻#HappyTweets#Gratitude 🙏🏻 — MeGha (@MelodiousBirdie) December 4, 2019

Happiness is reading books and listening to songs📚♥️#HappyTweets — :") (@pankhuri_18) December 4, 2019

The Zero actress had first tweeted about her 'Love and Light' project in August, sharing a video where she read out "happy tweets".

