Anushka, Deepika And Other Sabyasachi Brides Who Wore Romantic Pastels

Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone wore pastel pink hues during their wedding celebrations.

Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee took a trip down memory lane this morning as he shared a series of photographs, spread out over three posts, showing brides who opted to wear romantic pastel hues on their big day. The post proved to be an unexpected delight for Bollywood fans too, featuring as it did throwback photographs of Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Soha Ali Khan - all brides who chose dreamy pastel outfits to wear during their wedding celebrations.

One of the 30 photographs of "brides in romantic pastels" shared by Sabyasachi on Instagram shows Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor Anushka Sharma on her wedding day. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in Italy in December 2017. Anushka wore Sabyasachi for all three wedding functions. For the wedding ceremony, she opted for a pale pink lehenga embroidered with pearls and beads - pictured in Sabyasachi's post.

Sabyasachi was the official wedding couturier for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's dreamy wedding in Italy in 2018. For her mehendi ceremony, the glowing bride wore a beautiful blush pink ensemble accessorised with heavy bridal jewellery.

For her 2015 wedding to Kunal Kemmu, actor Soha Ali Khan was radiant in an pastel orange and gold Sabyasachi lehenga. A throwback picture from her wedding day also features her mother Sharmila Tagore and brother Saif Ali Khan with wife Kareena Kapoor.

The 46-year-old designer also shared a photograph from Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's haldi ceremony, for which Isha chose to wear a beautiful yellow and gold lehanga designed by Sabyasachi. The post also features Nafisa Ali with daughter Pia Zaranna Sodhi on her wedding day, for which Pia wore "an unusual bird's egg blue lehenga designed in an Indo-Victorian pattern"

Shades of baby pink, ivory, dusky rose and sea green abound in these pics of brides who love pastels:

Sabyasachi Mukherjee's Instagram posts have together collected over 30,000 'likes' since being shared online this morning, along with a ton of comments from fans.

"Pastels are always romantic and you make them look magical," wrote one person in the comments section.

"Can't stop looking," another wrote.

