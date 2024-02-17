Anupam Kher Buys Comb From Street Vendor, Heartwarming Video Goes Viral

The video has amassed more than 27 million views and over 2 million likes.

Actor Anupam Kher is an avid social media user. He frequently shares pictures and videos of the numerous experiences he has had with the cross section of the society. Now, in his recent post, the actor shared a video of a wholesome encounter that transpired during his mundane commute. He interacted with a street vendor named Raju, who was selling combs at a modest price of Rs 20. Mr Kher engaged in a banter with the old man and even hilariously trolled himself saying that he doesn't need a comb, but decided to buy one from the vendor when he told him it's his birthday.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Mr Kher wrote, "BALD AND BEAUTIFUL!! Funny Encounter in Mumbai: Raju sells combs on the streets of Mumbai! I will never have a reason to buy a comb. But it was his birthday. And he felt if I buy one it will be a good beginning for him. I was sure he had seen better days in life. His smile was infectious and inspirational! If you ever see him please buy his combs. Doesn't matter if you have hair or not! He will brighten your day with his simple persona!"

Watch the video below:

Mr Kher shared the clip just a few days back and since then the clip has amassed more than 27 million views and over 2 million likes. In the comments section, while some users called the clip wholesome, others praised the encounter.

"How sweetly he acknowledged a Celebrity like Anupam jee and was so happily happy that he was talking to a Celebrity and yet he did not do anything big about it. So many of the people out there should learn his calm and poise. He chose to work instead of begging," wrote one user.

"So cute. Your gesture has added so much of happiness and more years. So much of warmth in your words. Respect for you and Raju who is genuine and our real hero. happy birthday Raju," commented another.

"Omg cannot believe you met him sir he is selling stuff since many years and is very down to earth thanks for sharing this may his all the combs are sold you are a champ sir," expressed a third user. "Your simple gesture made his day and got him to smile. Kindness costs nothing keep spreading and Dulari will be very proud of you," added another.