Antarctic Researchers Surprised By Excited Penguin. Watch Adorable Video

During the day, as many as eight penguins dropped in to 'check the work' going on.

Most people don't usually like unexpected visitors. However, when the guest is as cute as this penguin, who can have any issues! A video shared by Antarctic Division on Twitter shows the most adorable moment a friendly penguin hopped onto a boat, as if to say a quick 'hello' to the researcher onboard.

The video was shot by Australian Antarctic Program expeditioner Matt McKay in Newcomb Bay when the team was collecting water samples for a research project on January 16. The clip shows the penguin jump out of icy water and land directly on the boat. The curious little thing then proceeds to look at things on the boat, as if it were examining the work underway. Seconds later it can be seen jumping off the boat. Guess it was satisfied with what it saw.
 
Surprisingly, this little guy - or gal - wasn't the only penguin to greet the researchers. During the day, as many as eight penguins dropped in to 'check the work' going on.

The video, as wonderful as it is, has collected over 16,000 'likes' and more than 7,000 retweets since it was posted on January 17. The clip has left many people thoroughly delighted.

"Hello! I would like to science!" comments one Twitter user imagining the penguin's thoughts. "There's a toll for passing through here," comments another.

Several people also posted their concern about the video. "Is that blood on the ice to the left of the boat? #LeopardSeal," asked one Twitter user not unlike many others.

This is the explanation for it:
 
Isn't this just the cutest? Tell us what you think of this video in the comments section below.

 

