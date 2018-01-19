Antarctic Researchers Surprised By Excited Penguin. Watch Adorable Video

The video was shot by Australian Antarctic Program expeditioner Matt McKay in Newcomb Bay when the team was collecting water samples for a research project on January 16. The clip shows the penguin jump out of icy water and land directly on the boat. The curious little thing then proceeds to look at things on the boat, as if it were examining the work underway. Seconds later it can be seen jumping off the boat. Guess it was satisfied with what it saw.
When a #penguin drops in to check on your work.- Antarctic Division (@AusAntarctic) January 17, 2018
Matthew McKay#Antarctica#justanotherdayattheoffice#awesomepic.twitter.com/f7jsB1ZV2z
Surprisingly, this little guy - or gal - wasn't the only penguin to greet the researchers. During the day, as many as eight penguins dropped in to 'check the work' going on.
The video, as wonderful as it is, has collected over 16,000 'likes' and more than 7,000 retweets since it was posted on January 17. The clip has left many people thoroughly delighted.
"Hello! I would like to science!" comments one Twitter user imagining the penguin's thoughts. "There's a toll for passing through here," comments another.
Several people also posted their concern about the video. "Is that blood on the ice to the left of the boat? #LeopardSeal," asked one Twitter user not unlike many others.
The "red" on the ice next to the penguin is regurgitated krill. The Adélie penguins gorge themselves on krill and then spit up what their stomach can't fit in. #toomuchofagoodthing- Antarctic Division (@AusAntarctic) January 17, 2018
