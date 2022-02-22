More Inside Pics From Anmol Ambani And Khrisha Shah's Lavish Mumbai Wedding

Ambani wedding: A pic from Anmol Ambani and Khrisha Shah's varmala.

If the pics are anything to go by, Anmol Ambani and Khrisha Shah's wedding was a dreamy affair. The couple got married at Anil Ambani's family residence in Mumbai's Cuffe Parade over the weekend and photos from the festivities are still emerging online. While mother of the groom Tina Ambani - the only member of the Ambani family with an Instagram account open to the public - has not shared any photos so far, social media sleuths have had no trouble digging up inside pics from the celebrations.

Antara Motiwala Marwah, the groom's cousin, took her Instagram followers through the wedding and the pre-wedding functions. She shared a series of photographs on Instagram Stories over the weekend - starting with Anmol Ambani's haldi ceremony and ending with the pheras.

Pictured: Anmol Ambani with family

Photo Credit: Instagram

Bride Khrisha Shah, who is the co-founder and CEO of social media website Dysco, chose an Anamika Khanna lehenga for the pheras.

Dolly Jain - saree-draper to the stars - revealed that Khrisha was in the biggest hurry to get married.

Sister of the bride Nriti also took her followers on a tour of the festivities. She shared photos from Khrisha's chooda ceremony and other pre-wedding functions.

Nriti, who is a blogger, also shared pics from what was presumably a post-wedding function. The newlyweds looked lovely as they danced together.

Wedding photographers Sam and Ekta delighted the Internet with a glimpse of the varmala ceremony.

The wedding was attended by several high-profile guests including politicians and Bollywood stars. Take a look:

You can check out more pics from the Ambani wedding here.

Anmol Ambani is the elder son of industrialist Anil Ambani and wife Tina. The Warwick Business School graduate got engaged to Khrisha in December last year.