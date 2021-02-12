Anand Mahindra's Valentine's Day-Inspired 'Advertising Brief' For Adar Poonawalla

Anand Mahindra shared a hilarious ad on the Covid vaccine.

Want a 'sure-shot' way to make your partner happy this Valentine's Day? Give them the gift of a Covid-19 vaccine, a hilarious parody advertisement suggests.

The parody advertisement of the Pfizer vaccine, first shared on American late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, has now gone viral on social media, earning appreciation from businessman Anand Mahindra and actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi. Mr Mahindra tweeted it out as a "readymade advertising brief" to Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla.

Mr Poonawalla's company is manufacturing the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University - Covishield. Last month, he told NDTV that the Serum Institute produces 5,000 doses every minute of the vaccine.

Vaccines against coronavirus are in huge demand across the world as countries begin to lift restrictions induced by the pandemic.

In this advertisement, a man is seen proposing to his girlfriend with a dose of vaccine instead of a ring. "Inoculate yourself... with love," the ad suggests before concluding with a shot of the Pfizer vaccine which is "not available anywhere".

Anand Mahindra praised the ad as hilarious and tweeted it to his 8 million followers, tagging Adar Poonawalla. "@adarpoonawalla You have a readymade advertising brief. Vaccines are forever..." he quipped.

Hilarious. ⁦@adarpoonawalla⁩ you have a readymade advertising brief. Vaccines are forever... pic.twitter.com/smFjCBTH6l — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 11, 2021

The video has been watched more than 1 lakh times on the microblogging platform since being shared by Mr Mahindra, garnering a ton of amused reactions.

"Valentine Vaccination!" joked one Twitter user. "Cupid strikes with a needle," another said.

Actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi also shared the parody ad on Instagram. "What a great add ... wishing all of us the best," she wrote.

In August last year, Adar Poonawalla had responded to Anand Mahindra's tweet about manufacturing a vaccine against the virus, writing that his scientists were "working on it".