Anand Mahindra's Tweet Is About Arnold Schwarzenegger But With A Twist

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is known for witty, insightful and entertaining tweets. Mr Mahindra is very active on social media and his posts often create a buzz on the internet.

One of his recently shared posts on Twitter is also gaining traction, which shows a wall graffiti portraying actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. But the post is not about Mr Schwarzenegger's illustrious career, it gives an Indian twist to his surname.

This is the ‘Great Indian Funnel.' We adopt everything and everyone & give them Indian Avatars! हम पूरी दुनिया को अपनाते हैं. (And I wonder why I used to try so hard to pronounce ‘Schwarzenegger' when I could have just called him Mr. Subhashnagar..) pic.twitter.com/zqOZN05k2N — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 16, 2022

The industrialist also joined the fun, saying he too could have called the famous bodybuilder "Arnold Subhashnagar" as seen in the graffiti.

"This is the ‘Great Indian Funnel.' We adopt everything and everyone & give them Indian Avatars! हम पूरी दुनिया को अपनाते हैं (And I wonder why I used to try so hard to pronounce ‘Schwarzenegger' when I could have just called him Mr. Subhashnagar),” Mr Mahindra said in his tweet.

The post has received over 10,000 likes and has been re-tweeted more than 700 times.

Many users praised the artist for the portrait, but others had some fun.

“For those us from Bangalore, he is Arnold Shivajinagar,” a user wrote while another said, “This is the limit of Indianization. I had read a Marathi story where James Bond was Indianized as Janu Bande.”

“And hats off to the artist who has painted Arnold in a few strokes of brush... no need to even write the name there,” read a tweet.

