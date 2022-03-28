Anand Mahindra's Monday Motivation, Delivered With A Dose Of Laughter

Two crows outwit a cat in a hilarious video shared by Anand Mahindra.

As the week starts, we all are in need of some motivation for the workdays lying ahead of us. Looking for the much-needed boost? Well, it looks like Anand Mahindra has just the right tweet for you. The Chairman of Mahindra Group often leaves us with inspirational words through his social media. He has done it again. Giving us a lesson in teamwork, Mr Mahindra posted a cute video to explain his point.

Anand Mahindra tweeted, "Remember…You're always going to be more effective if you work collaboratively with a team." He added a hashtag saying, "Monday morning". He has also attached an interesting video to this note. The video was quite a hilarious clip including cats and crows. In the video, we see a cat sitting crouched in the middle of a street. It appears that it is munching on some food. A crow tries to take the food but is chased away by the cat. While the cat chases the crow, it flies away. Meanwhile, another crow, which has been lurking around for a while, seizes the opportunity. Ultimately, the crows get the food.

Take a look at this tweet:

Remember…you're always going to be more effective if you work collaboratively with a team.. ???? #MondayMorningpic.twitter.com/lsKKKuJbcc — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 28, 2022

Netizens have reacted with enthusiasm to this post by Mr Mahindra. Some of them have called it a "very nice" note.

Very nice sir — Mani Iayyanar???????????? (@mani_iayyanar) March 28, 2022

A person wrote, "True that.. teamwork makes the "dream" work always."

True that.. team work makes the "dream" work always... — 〰️HIRA-MEHTA〰️ (@HIRAMEHTA3) March 28, 2022

Another said, "Yes sir, Flying solo is good but having team members make you much stronger."

Yes Sir, Flying solo is good but having team members make you much stronger.???? #MondayMorning — Bhavesh Sharma (@the_Bakait) March 28, 2022

Here's what a person wrote, "Only if the teammate is honest and does not fly away with all the profits... as in this case."

Only if the teammate is honest and does not fly away with all the profits... as in this case ???????? — Dr Charuhas #Wanderlust (@charuhasmujumd1) March 28, 2022

Surely, we've got enough motivation to start our week with. Didn't we?