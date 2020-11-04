Anand Mahindra's Post On Astrologer Who Predicted Victory For Donald Trump

Anand Mahindra shared an astrologer's prediction declaring a win for Donald Trump.

With the battle for the White House in its final stages, an astrologer's forecast predicting a victory for incumbent US President Donald Trump is being widely circulated online. Businessman Anand Mahindra shared the astrologer's prediction on Twitter this afternoon, cropping out his name to ensure privacy.

Mr Mahindra himself predicted a huge rise in the astrologer's popularity should Donald Trump win the 2020 US Presidential Election.

In his forecast, the astrologer predicted that Donald Trump would "retain the office of the President of America second time."

"Shree Donald Trump having ascendant lion and placement of sun in 10th house along the dragon's head that is rahu gives him upper hand to repeat second term as President of America because ..." the astrologer's prediction reads.

He also predicted that Democratic candidate Joe Biden would give the Republican incumbent a "neck to neck fight".

Anand Mahindra shared the prediction on Twitter even as Mr Trump claimed an early victory. "This astrologer's forecast was doing the messaging circuit last week. (Have concealed the name & address for the sake of privacy) If President Trump retains office, this astrologer will be rather popular, to put it mildly," the Chairman of Mahindra Group wrote.

This astrologer's forecast was doing the messaging circuit last week. (Have concealed the name & address for the sake of privacy) If President Trump retains office, this astrologer will be rather popular, to put it mildly. ???? pic.twitter.com/m2H4jFRBQ3 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 4, 2020

His post has been 'liked' over 2,000 times on the microblogging platform.

Mr Mahindra is not the only one to have shared the prediction. It has been widely circulated on social media.

No need to hold US elections

the results are out!! pic.twitter.com/xhBfIspZzF — India Equity Research (@IndiaER) October 29, 2020

He predicted it much earlier. I have posted the same on 31st Oct (concealing name). Hope today's @anandmahindra tweet is not copy of what I posted earlier... otherwise too no issue. Trump winning !! pic.twitter.com/ZnWzgkEL47 — Madhava Rao (@madavrao2705) November 4, 2020

Donald Trump claimed early Wednesday that he had won the US election and accused rival Joe Biden's Democrats of "fraud". He declared that he would approach the Supreme Court to dispute the counting of votes.

Election results from some battleground states, including Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Georgia, are still not clear. Projections from major networks show that Mr Trump, 74, is still short of the 270 electoral votes need to win re-election. He has already won the key states of Florida, Ohio and Texas, erasing Joe Biden's hopes for a decisive early victory. Mr Biden has won Arizona, Virginia and New Hampshire among others.