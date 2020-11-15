Anand Mahindra's Hilarious Post On The Perils Of Marriage

Anand Mahindra's #SundayFunday post is all about the perils of marriage.

Businessman Anand Mahindra's #SundayFunday post is all about the perils of marriage - and chances are that it will make you laugh out loud. This afternoon, the chairman of Mahindra Group took to Twitter to share a hilarious pic featuring an interesting tidbit of information about ants - and a clarification on that piece of information from a social media user had him in stitches.

"A single ant can live to be 29 years old," read the pic shared by Mr Mahindra.

"What about a married one?" a social media user named Amol Bharate asked while responding to the pic.

His quip on marriage had Mr Mahindra in splits. Hailing it as "one of the funniest jokes about the perils of marriage" that he had ever heard, Anand Mahindra wrote, "My gut is still hurting from how hard I laughed when seeing this. Shri Amol Bharate asked for a 'technical clarification' which made this one of the funniest jokes about the perils of marriage that I have ever heard..."

My gut is still hurting from how hard I laughed when seeing this. Shri Amol Bharate asked for a ‘technical clarification' which made this one of the funniest jokes about the perils of marriage that I have ever heard... #SundayFundaypic.twitter.com/Wlli8TtETi — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 15, 2020

His post has garnered over 1,000 'likes' and a ton of amused comments on the microblogging platform.

"Really funny," wrote one person in the comments section.

"Such a spontaneous response," another remarked.

This is not the first time that Mr Mahindra has amused his followers with marriage jokes. Last year, he had also explained the "perils of having a smart wife" in another rib-tickling post.