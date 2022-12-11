Anand Mahindra Was Asked When He'll Become India's Richest Man, His Reply

Anand Mahindra has more than 10 million followers on Twitter.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is an avid social media user. Besides posting motivational and inspirational posts, he frequently also replies to various questions that his Twitter followers ask him. This time the Mahindra Group Chairman replied to a Twitter user asking him when he'll become India's richest person.

"Your rank is 73rd richest person in India @anandmahindra. When will you come first?" a Twitter user named Vikrant Singh asked Mr Mahindra. Responding to this, the businessman wrote, "The truth is that I will never become the richest. Because this was never my wish."

Mr Mahindra's reply won many hearts on Twitter and left many users amused. His tweet accumulated more than 16,000 likes and numerous comments.

"The Eagle always fly above cloud, Rankings are for those who need external. validation.you definitely don't need it, what you created will produce many Richest people in India,m" wrote one user. "Great minds always think of our country and their contribution to the nation but not on richest ranks. We always admire you & Ratan Tata for many reasons. Live long & safe, sir!" said another.

A third user commented, "Sir, You are already the richest person - richest clarity of thought, richest humanism, richest respect for others, richest nationalism, richest humble and the list goes on." A fourth added, "Sir.. just by having money in ur account doesn't make u richest person. The respect that u command has already made u richest person..a true role model.."

Meanwhile, Anand Mahindra often shares fascinating posts that pique the interest of internet users. He has also amplified many stories of inspirational individuals and helped place the spotlight on those who deserve encouragement.

Last month, he even shared a thank you post after crossing 10 million followers on the social media platform. "My reaction when I saw this milestone in the number of followers. Hard to believe I have a family this large. (Clearly violating Family Planning guidelines!) A huge thank you to all for your interest and your belief in me. Let's stay connected," the industrialist wrote.

