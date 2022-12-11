Elon Musk Calls Twitter 'A Crime Scene' Amid Leaked Files Controversy

Investigative reports called "Twitter files" has caused a shock wave among internet users.

As parts 3 and 4 of the "Twitter Files" were posted over the weekend, the company's new boss Elon Musk shared a cryptic message on Sunday, calling the platform both a "social media company and a crime scene".

They have given people an insight into the deepest and darkest world of social media content moderation. The documents have revealed that teams of Twitter employees build backlists, prevent disfavoured tweets from trending, and actively limit the visibility of entire accounts or even trending topics - all in secret, without informing users.

Now, amidst all this, Mr Musk, known for his explosive tweets, wrote, "Twitter is both a social media company and a crime scene".

Twitter is both a social media company and a crime scene — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2022

Since being shared, Mr Musk's tweet garnered more than 519,000 likes. In the comment section, while some internet users wondered what it meant, others believed that the new Twitter chief was alluding to the revelations made by "Twitter files".

Mr Musk even shared a meme which showed "Twitter's darkest secret" written on a gravestone. It also showed Mr Musk as the one who was digging up the grave.

Notably, last week, journalist Matt Taibbi in collaboration with Musk published "Twitter Files", documenting Twitter's internal communications to disclose links with political actors and with a focus on how the social network blocked stories related to Hunter Biden's laptop in the lead-up to the 2020 US Presidential election.

Amid the revelations made by Twitter files, Elon Musk announced a new update on the microblogging platform. "Twitter is working on a software update that will show your true account status, so you know clearly if you've been shadowbanned, the reason why and how to appeal," Mr Musk tweeted on Friday.