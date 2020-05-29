Anand Mahindra Wants To Ban This Word, Twitter Agrees With Him

Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to denounce the word "webinar".

Anand Mahindra has previously weighed in on the pros and cons of working from home, but it seems like there is one aspect of working virtually that annoys the businessman. Mr Mahindra, 65, took to Twitter last night to denounce 'Webinars' - which are seminars conducted over the Internet using video conferencing platforms.

The popularity of virtual seminars or webinars has risen over the last few weeks with millions around the world working and conducting business virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"If I get one more invitation to a 'webinar' I might have a serious meltdown," wrote Mr Mahindra on Twitter, sharing a picture of what appears to be an invite to register for a "Free Webinar" on "how manufacturing can embrace remote working".

Mr Mahindra also asked his 7.8 million Twitter followers if it would be possible to petition for the banning of the word "webinar" from the dictionary. "Is it possible to petition for banishing this word from the dictionary even though it was a relatively recent entrant?" he asked. Take a look at his post below:

If I get one more invitation to a ‘webinar' I might have a serious meltdown. Is it possible to petition for banishing this word from the dictionary even though it was a relatively recent entrant?? pic.twitter.com/2iBQtqoUa6 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 28, 2020

Since being shared last night, Mr Mahindra's tweet has collected nearly 3,000 'likes' and a number of comments agreeing with him.

Seriously sir. Infact now the fear of "webinar" is surpassing the fear of COVID. It will actually drive people comfortably switch back to offices. — Harshit Baxi (@harshit_baxi) May 28, 2020

Sir, absolutely agree with you. Most of them are so generic that you almost feel that you've read those words a few days back !! I've never suffered so much from benevolence before ???? — Farzi Mallu (@farzi_mallu) May 29, 2020

In fact, as Twitter users began to suggest alternatives to the offending word, Anand Mahindra said that his family had also been coming up with "customised labels" to replace "webinar".

"A webinar by a guru would be a 'Swaminar'," he wrote by way of an example while asking for more suggestions.

In April, Anand Mahindra had shared a confession about working from home with the help of a meme. After that, he had taken to Twitter to predict a surge in the number of people working from home. "I believe there'll indeed be more Working From Home post-the-pandemic, but the tradition of the workplace will remain predominant," he had written.