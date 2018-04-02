Anand Mahindra Starts His Day With This Thought. It May Help You As Well

Posted earlier this morning, Mr Mahindra mentions what he does every morning in order to start his day on a positive note. The idea has impressed many on Twitter.
"If you're looking for that one person that will change your life, look in the mirror." I read this many years ago and use my daily shaving routine to look in the mirror&start my day-and week-by recognising that only I can transform my life..- anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 2, 2018
The tweet, since being posted, has collected over 3,500 'likes' and more than 800 retweets.
"My late mother would tell me the best help you will ever find is at the end of your own arm," says a Twitter user adding to Mr Mahindra's advice.
"That's a very nice thought," says a Twitter user. "Very inspirational and true," says another.
There was a question about the role fate plays in one's life...
Good insight but how much do you give weightage to something called " Fate"- Gaurav Chaudhary (@moodsofgaurav) April 2, 2018
Well actually that was the real message in my tweet: Fate is the person you see in the mirror. He/She is mirroring everything you do. So make sure you do the right things... https://t.co/hZ4qA9qy78- anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 2, 2018
One about the thought itself...
Wrong perspective. Look around u and see what needs u. That changes everything.my morning thought for years now. Be useful and not useless.- leena (@sharmaleena) April 2, 2018
A noble thought & one that I applaud. My only advice is that if you are so quick & definitive in declaring someone 'wrong' then you probably don't have enough of an open mind to be of use to others who may need you! https://t.co/Fir2sARTK5- anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 2, 2018
And yet another about way may be perceived as a technical difficulty in this quote...
What about people who never shave- Chandan Kumar (@rehaankmr) April 2, 2018
Haha. Yes you're right, my comment should not be taken to imply that bearded men have no shot at self-actualisation! https://t.co/JYWTy705Vx- anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 2, 2018
Do you agree with Anand Mahindra's advice? Tell us using the comments section.
Click for more trending news