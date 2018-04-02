Anand Mahindra Starts His Day With This Thought. It May Help You As Well

Anand Mahindra tweets what he does every morning to start his day on a positive note.

"If you're looking for that one person that will change your life, look in the mirror." I read this many years ago and use my daily shaving routine to look in the mirror&start my day-and week-by recognising that only I can transform my life.. - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 2, 2018

Good insight but how much do you give weightage to something called " Fate" - Gaurav Chaudhary (@moodsofgaurav) April 2, 2018

Well actually that was the real message in my tweet: Fate is the person you see in the mirror. He/She is mirroring everything you do. So make sure you do the right things... https://t.co/hZ4qA9qy78 - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 2, 2018

Wrong perspective. Look around u and see what needs u. That changes everything.my morning thought for years now. Be useful and not useless. - leena (@sharmaleena) April 2, 2018

A noble thought & one that I applaud. My only advice is that if you are so quick & definitive in declaring someone 'wrong' then you probably don't have enough of an open mind to be of use to others who may need you! https://t.co/Fir2sARTK5 - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 2, 2018

What about people who never shave - Chandan Kumar (@rehaankmr) April 2, 2018

Haha. Yes you're right, my comment should not be taken to imply that bearded men have no shot at self-actualisation! https://t.co/JYWTy705Vx - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 2, 2018