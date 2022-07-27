You Can Get A Death Certificate On This Website. But There's A Catch

We are often told that if you want something done right, do it yourself. Industrialist Anand Mahindra today shared a screenshot of a website that asks you if you are getting the document for yourself or for someone else. But there's a catch. The portal issues death certificates.

Sharing the picture on Twitter, Mr Mahindra wrote, "So we're not the only culture that believes in an afterlife..."

So we're not the only culture that believes in an afterlife… pic.twitter.com/OPQF5cPRd8 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 27, 2022

The webpage that he shared is from Mecklenburg County, North Carolina in the United States.

Several Twitter users applauded the Mahindra Group chairman. Some even joined in on the joke. "Dont scoff: sometimes I wake up feeling quite dead. That is where the form comes in handy. I send it to the authorities and they remove me from the income tax list," one user wrote.

Another said, "Every soul needs a death certificate for passage to the other world."