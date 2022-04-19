'Maa Tujhe Salaam': Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of Bird Guarding Eggs From Excavator

Reams of literature have been dedicated to the unconditional love of mothers and the myriad shades of motherhood. So when a video displaying the strength of a determined mother turned up on social media, it went viral in no time. And this is no ordinary mother. It is, in fact, a bird striving to protect her eggs in the face of what appears to be imminent danger. The video has also found a fan in industrialist Anand Mahindra, who has shared the clip on his Twitter timeline. The Chairman of Mahindra Group has uploaded the clip with a single line caption, “Maa Tujhe Salaam (Mother, salutations to you).”

The video features a bird trotting around her eggs and brooding. Soon enough, an excavator is passing through the mud road and moving dangerously close to the eggs. As soon as this happens, the bird begins to chirp loudly in an attempt to prevent the vehicle from running over the eggs. Even as the excavator continues to approach the eggs, the bird keeps chirping, expanding its wings.

The excavator continues moving back and forth, with the avian chirping all along. Finally, the excavator moves away from the bird and its eggs.

Watch the video, which has recorded more than 334k views on the social media platform, here:

Replying to the post, one user said, “No one can give love and affection like a mother.”

No one can give love and affection like a mother https://t.co/UuHyL2xSSZ — Er.Tejas Doshi (@tejasdoshi13) April 19, 2022

“Only a mother has such courage,” said another.

Only a mother has such courage ..... https://t.co/2rKelg5gkk — Lucy Tripathy (@LucyTripathy) April 19, 2022

A person wrote, “True love and responsibility."

True love and responsibility! Love Nature! https://t.co/iB081ZE14J — sukesh chander sharm (@sukeshchandersh) April 19, 2022

Tell us what you think of the video in the comments below.