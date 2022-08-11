Anand Mahindra Shares Throwback Raksha Bandhan Pic With Sister And Mother

Anand Mahindra shared one of the earliest photos of Raksha Bandhan in his archive.

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, industrialist Anand Mahindra shared one of the earliest photos of the festival in his archive. In the image, Mr Mahindra's elder sister Radhika is seen tying rakhi on his wrist while their mother Indira Mahindra sat beside them.

In the Twitter post, Mr Mahindra said that he would be heading off to meet his sister and their mother in Delhi. He also added that although his younger sister Anuja is in Kodagu, Karnataka, right now, her wishes are always with him as the rakhi she sent "arrived well in time".

Take a look at the image below:

One of the earliest #RakshaBandhan pics in my archive. With my sister Radhika and my mother in Delhi. And I'm headed to her place shortly. A big shoutout to my younger sister Anuja who's in Kodagu right now but her Rakhi arrived well in time! Some traditions never die… pic.twitter.com/ISq3ZQrsMF — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 11, 2022

"One of the earliest #RakshaBandhan pics in my archive. With my sister Radhika and my mother in Delhi. And I'm headed to her place shortly. A big shoutout to my younger sister Anuja who's in Kodagu right now but her Rakhi arrived well in time! Some traditions never die.." Anand Mahindra captioned the picture.

Also Read | Car Thief In UK Jailed After Being Caught Hiding Inside A Giant Teddy Bear

Since being shared, the post has garnered more than 3,500 likes. Several internet users expressed their feeling toward the traditions followed during Raksha Bandhan.

One user wrote, "And these are traditions, where it is our responsibility to keep them alive for our future generations to know and get them to know our tradition and ethos." Another said, "It's so nice to know that you carry the same emotions and feelings for this special day as we do."

A third commented, "Who could have told at that time that the boy from this photograph will grow up to rule the auto industry one day," while a fourth added, "This bond of love is the sweetest."

Also Read | "I Opened The Door And Saw...": Story Of Swiggy Delivery Executive With Disability Moves Internet

Anand Mahindra is an avid social media user. He often shared fascinating posts that pique the interest of internet users.

Earlier this week, he even shared an image of popular game tic-tac-toe on a coffee mug with "Think Outside The Box" written on it. In the caption, Mr Mahindra said, "I'm going to get this mug. Clever. The solution to a problem often lies by joining the dots with something OUTSIDE your own ecosystem." Twitter users were impressed by the solution offered in the image and even posted their own versions of the "out of the box" solutions.