The 17-Year-Old In This Pic Grew Up To Become A Billionaire Businessman. Any Guesses?

Anand Mahindra in a throwback photo from 1972.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Saturday took a walk down memory lane as he shared a throwback photo from when he was a 17-year-old. The chairman of Mahindra Group revealed that some of the best weekends of his youth were spent hitchhiking rides from Bombay to Poona (present-day Mumbai and Pune) with his friend. Mr Mahindra added that he developed his love for the open road during those truck rides.

The sepia-toned throwback photo shows Anand Mahindra as a 17-year-old, dressed in a casual shirt and trousers, with a field visible behind him. The photograph was taken in 1972 - a few years before he left to pursue a degree at Harvard University.

"Remembering the best weekends of my youth," Mr Mahindra, 66, wrote while sharing the pic. "In '72 -I was 17 - a friend and I used to often hitchhike from 'Bombay' to 'Poona' taking rides on trucks. That's probably when I developed my love for the open road.." he added.

Anand Mahindra also revealed that he and his friend used to sing Musafir Hoon Yaaron from the 1972 film Parichay as they travelled between Bombay and Poona.

Remembering the best weekends of my youth. In ‘72 -I was 17-a friend & I used to often hitchhike from ‘Bombay' to ‘Poona' taking rides on trucks. That's probably when I developed my love for the open road..The movie ‘Parichay' had come out & we would sing “Musafir hoon Yaaron'???? pic.twitter.com/VuTvMTyivd — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 13, 2021

His throwback photo has racked up thousands of 'likes' and comments on the microblogging platform.

Exactly… — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 13, 2021

Amazing. Today. But then it was cool. You are much more alive. The way you encourage people from all walks of life and all strata and all religion shows your upbringing was great and well grounded. You are an inspiration. We need more of you. — Syed Mubarak Jawad (@smjawad24) November 14, 2021

Many of his followers were surprised to learn that Anand Mahindra used to hitch rides on trucks as a teenager

Sir, how come a millionaire's son, a heir apparent with a popular last name, would be allowed to hitchhike so casually and regularly...!!



Weren't you reprimanded and banned to do it again ?? — 1 & Only ???????? (@Rajan1Gupta) November 14, 2021

Rides on trucks, has a pro destiny promo; so strangely God promoted & practiced too on ground, on time without flaws. Riding at the top of lorry then & now even being at the top management @MahindraRise !???? Key words of life: #top#lorry#truck#managinghttps://t.co/SXkuxs0MIx — audithub-'the micro analysts'(audit_hub@yahoo.com) (@audithub2k) November 14, 2021

Even the best need their moments of madness - hitchhikes on trucks, how exciting ???????? @anandmahindrahttps://t.co/Cyxe42C3HF — Mukesh Kumar (@WonderBoyMukesh) November 14, 2021

This is not the first time that Anand Mahindra has delighted his followers with a throwback photo. Earlier this year, he had shared a pic from his school days in Ooty which showed the billionaire businessman as a member of his school band.

Anand Mahindra was born in 1955 to late industrialist Harish Mahindra and Indira Mahindra. He completed his schooling from Lawrence School, Lovedale near Ooty and went on to study at Harvard.