The 17-Year-Old In This Pic Grew Up To Become A Billionaire Businessman. Any Guesses?

"In '72 - I was 17 - a friend and I used to often hitchhike from 'Bombay' to 'Poona' taking rides on trucks," wrote Anand Mahindra

The 17-Year-Old In This Pic Grew Up To Become A Billionaire Businessman. Any Guesses?

Anand Mahindra in a throwback photo from 1972.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Saturday took a walk down memory lane as he shared a throwback photo from when he was a 17-year-old. The chairman of Mahindra Group revealed that some of the best weekends of his youth were spent hitchhiking rides from Bombay to Poona (present-day Mumbai and Pune) with his friend. Mr Mahindra added that he developed his love for the open road during those truck rides. 

The sepia-toned throwback photo shows Anand Mahindra as a 17-year-old, dressed in a casual shirt and trousers, with a field visible behind him. The photograph was taken in 1972 - a few years before he left to pursue a degree at Harvard University. 

"Remembering the best weekends of my youth," Mr Mahindra, 66, wrote while sharing the pic. "In '72 -I was 17 - a friend and I used to often hitchhike from 'Bombay' to 'Poona' taking rides on trucks. That's probably when I developed my love for the open road.." he added. 

Anand Mahindra also revealed that he and his friend used to sing Musafir Hoon Yaaron from the 1972 film Parichay as they travelled between Bombay and Poona. 

His throwback photo has racked up thousands of 'likes' and comments on the microblogging platform. 

Many of his followers were surprised to learn that Anand Mahindra used to hitch rides on trucks as a teenager

This is not the first time that Anand Mahindra has delighted his followers with a throwback photo. Earlier this year, he had shared a pic from his school days in Ooty which showed the billionaire businessman as a member of his school band. 

Anand Mahindra was born in 1955 to late industrialist Harish Mahindra and Indira Mahindra. He completed his schooling from Lawrence School, Lovedale near Ooty and went on to study at Harvard. 

Click for more trending news