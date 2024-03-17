Anand Mahindra Shares This Innovative Water-Saving Technique On Social Media

Anand Mahindra said this needs to become standard equipment throughout India wherever people use A/Cs.

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, has initiated a conversation about water conservation by sharing a video on social media demonstrating a smart technique for reusing air conditioner water.

Mr Mahindra, renowned for his engaging presence on social media, underscored the importance of widely adopting this method across India.

"This needs to become standard equipment throughout India wherever people use A/Cs. Water is wealth. It needs to be stored safely. Spread the word," he wrote in his post on X.

In the video, a woman exhibits an ingenious method for conserving and repurposing water produced by her air conditioning unit. She connects a pipe to the AC and installs a tap at its end, enabling her to access the accumulated water for diverse tasks such as cleaning, flushing, gardening, and fulfilling other household requirements. The individual in the video underscores the significance of water conservation and urges viewers to embrace comparable approaches.

The video, shared on March 16, has garnered significant traction online, accumulating over 9 lakh views and more than 20,000 likes. Many social media users expressed their appreciation for the technique.



"Absolutely! Water conservation is crucial everywhere. Let's keep spreading awareness for a better future," a social media user commented.

"Water discharged from air conditioners is not safe to drink, but it can be used for gardening and cleaning purposes. There is no dearth of creativity," another added.

Another echoed the sentiment, highlighting the ingenuity of the idea: "I have always thought that such a massive amount of water is getting wasted from AC, and it must be used for some purpose. It's really impressive that someone executed this idea. With small execution, a lot can happen."

The post also sparked discussions about implementing this technique on a larger scale.

"This is indeed a needed equipment for all households. Nowadays, many societies have pipes in each flat, which connect to a tank. The drained water is stored & used to water plants, wash cars, etc. This should be implemented as compulsory for all!" suggested one user.