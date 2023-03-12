Anand Mahindra Shares Music Video Based On 51 Rivers Of India, Internet Loves It

The song contains the names of 51 rivers from all over India

Industrialist Anand Mahindra never ceases to amaze us with his social media posts. The Twitter handle of the Mahindra Group Chairman is full of interesting, inspiring and witty tweets, along with important life lessons for his 10.4 million followers. This time, he shared a music video based on the rivers of India that aims to create awareness about conserving water. The song titled 'Rivers of India' contains the names of 51 rivers from all over India that have contributed to the country's development.

''A wondrous song based on the names of 51 rivers of India. Created to build awareness of this valuable resource. A global collaboration featuring Bombay Jayashri (and her son, Amrit) along with Kaushiki Chakraborty (and her son, Rishith) & many others. Let the music flow through you—just like a river. Enjoy it—& enjoy the weekend,'' read the caption of the tweet shared by Mr Mahindra.

A wondrous song based on the names of 51 rivers of India. Created to build awareness ofthis valuable resource. A global collaboration featuring Bombay Jayashri (and her son, Amrit) along with Kaushiki Chakraborty (and her son, Rishith) & many others. Let the music flow through… https://t.co/WRR8BaeCg3pic.twitter.com/qepJZrWcht — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 11, 2023

The music video showcases the beauty and might of rivers across the country as they originate from the mountains and flow through various landscapes.

The song was originally shared in 2021 by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, featuring Bombay Jayashri, Kaushiki Chakraborty, Rishith Desikan and Amrit Ramnath. ''Rivers of India is a tribute to the timeless spirit of India that accords a revered place to precious water resources. Conceived and created by IITM Distinguished Alumnus Kanniks Kannikeswaran, this music video is produced by the International Center for Clean Water, IIT Madras to promote awareness about the need for conserving and protecting water resources,'' the original post reads.

Internet users loved the video, and many stressed how water conservation is the need of the hour.

One user wrote, ''For prosperity in life, river revitalization is important. Beautiful lyrics.'' Another commented, ''What an amazing song and our culture in our India 51 rivers about creating song based on it's something very special what a music-based love to hear again and again. Thank you for sharing music video message to the World about to India @anandmahindra.''

A third said, ''Awesome song and wonderful theme. Rivers give us Life and Prosperous. We should realise and preserve them.'' A fourth added, ''Wonderful and emotional rendition of a much-ignored theme. On the one hand, we worship our rivers and on the other, we dump untreated industrial and municipal waste without batting an eyelid...makes us complete hypocrites..''

