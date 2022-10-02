Anand Mahindra Shares Harvard University Mental Test. See Post

The test was created by the School of Psychiatry at Harvard University as a mental age assessment.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, is a great social media enthusiast. He never fails to amaze his social media followers. Mr Mahindra shared a post on Saturday that included a Harvard University-created test to determine a person's mental age, and since then the post is doing the rounds on the internet.

I have to admit that this was a brilliantly accurate test that a friend urged me to take. Indisputable result. pic.twitter.com/y5yQQiXe2L — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 1, 2022

In simple words, Mr Mahindra shared a test for determining a person's mental age. While sharing the post, he wrote, "I have to admit that this was a brilliantly accurate test that a friend urged me to take. Indisputable result."

The test was created by the School of Psychiatry at Harvard University as a mental age assessment. The test, according to the university, cannot be passed by anybody over the age of 50. Mr Mahindra was also impressed with the test. The post also said that it can keep you busy for up to forty seconds.

The post has accumulated more than 21,000 likes within just one day of being shared. Over 2,500 users have retweeted the post so far. The post's comment area has been swamped by numerous remarks.

"Why old person only! Keep everyone busy for 40 seconds and extra 20 to pass it on," commented one user.

Another wrote, "This is how to keep an old man busy for forty seconds."

"Nice one. No mistakes done while reading so I guess mental age is very young," wrote a third user while sharing the post.