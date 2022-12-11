Anand Mahindra Shares Adorable Video Of Otters With A Sweet Message About 'Family'

In the video, two otters can be seen floating in water holding each other's hands

Industrialist Anand Mahindra regularly keeps his 10 million followers updated with motivational quotes and inspiring videos. Social media users eagerly wait for the important life lessons that he shares through his sweet 'Sunday' posts and 'Monday motivation' tweets. This time too, the Chairman of the Mahindra group didn't disappoint and shared a profound and rather sweet message about family.

Noting how ''Sunday is day for family togetherness,'' Mr Mahindra shared an adorable video of otters holding hands while sleeping. The video, recorded at Vancouver Aquarium, was first shared by a popular account Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) in October this year. The clip was captioned, "Sea otters hold hands when they sleep so they don't drift apart, a behaviour known as rafting.''

In the cute video, two otters can be seen floating in water holding each other's hands, while they sleep. Mr Mahindra explained the reason behind it and shared a sweet message signifying the importance of a family. He wrote, ''Sunday is a day for family togetherness. And that's what families are for: to hold each other, keep each other safe. So this phrase 'rafting' is wonderful & the next time someone asks me what I was doing with the family on a holiday, my answer will be: I was Rafting...''

Social media users loved the video and the adorable message behind it. One user wrote, ''Heartwarming. Yes, family love is unconditional love.'' Another wrote, ''extra & quality time with family- dear ones .. that's why weekends are exciting..love the work, that's why weekdays are exciting.. be happy be healthy.'' A third commented, ''Lucky Otters.. they can do Rafting successfully by holding hands because they don't have mobiles to hold.. Taking a short break from our phones is the best everyday Rafting for humans..''

According toNorth American Nature, sea otters hold hands to stop drifting apart and losing each other while sleeping in the water. Otters also fear losing their mate to another male or losing their family members while they are sleeping or relaxing. They also hold hands to help protect them from predators as they group away from land.





