Anand Mahindra Posts On "Illogical" English Spellings, Twitter Joins Fun

"Yup, it's funny, but I think it also underscores how practical Indians are & how illogical English spelling is!!" wrote Anand Mahindra

Offbeat | | Updated: March 19, 2019 13:05 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Anand Mahindra Posts On 'Illogical' English Spellings, Twitter Joins Fun

Screengrab from a video shared by Anand Mahindra.


Business tycoon Anand Mahindra reached into his famed "WhatsApp wonder box" once again to share an amusing clip with his 6.9-million Twitter followers. The hilarious clip shows a teacher pronouncing the word 'knowledge' rather literally - ignoring the silent 'k'. Using the video to underscore how English can be a funny language, Mr Mahindra wrote: "Yup, it's funny, but I think it also underscores how practical Indians are & how illogical English spelling is!!"

Watch the video below, and put your headphones on for this:

Since being shared online on Sunday, the video has collected over 7,000 'likes' and 'retweets', along with over one lakh views.

Some took to the comments section to point out that the video wasn't a real-life scene, but a clip by comedian Gaurav Gera.

Many joined the fun and shared more examples of illogically-spelled words in English

 And others laughed at the hilarious clip

This isn't the first time a celeb has pointed out the inefficacy of English. In January this year, Amitabh Bachchan shared a hilarious tweet to prove that English is a funny language.

 

Click for more trending news




Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Anand MahindraEnglish spellingfunny video

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Anil AmbaniMadhya PradeshSheila DikshitElection 2019Live TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsPramod SawantAir IndiaDalai LamaRahul GandhiDMK Candidate List 2019Redmi Go

................................ Advertisement ................................